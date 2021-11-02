The New 2022 Honda Civic Si Priced At $28,315, Arrives Later This Year: News

The 2022 Honda Civic Si gets a fresh look and new tech, but packs a bit less power than before. (Images: Honda)

After its reveal, the 2022 Honda Civic Si gets an official price tag.

Not that MSRPs typically mean much these days, but the updated Civic Si does — at least on paper — still hold the line under $30,000. In fact, the new car costs $28,315 after Honda’s $1,015 destination charge. Summer tires are an option for better grip and handling, and speccing those will add $200 to the price tag.

For that money, you’ll get a four-door sedan with a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, same as before. This time around, that small four-pot engine makes 200 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. While that is a bit less grunt than the outgoing 10th-generation car, Honda says it’s broadened the power curve to make it feel snappier in most real-world driving situations. Part of that change comes down to a lighter, single-mass flywheel. The standard 6-speed manual gets some tweaks as well, offering up quicker gear changes. The new 2022 Honda Civic Si even gets rev-matching tech, courtesy of the even hotter Civic Type R. With stiffer suspension components and retuned steering, the automaker promises you’ll get the best-driving Si of the bunch for that $28,000-and-change outlay.

The Civic Si will arrive at dealers later this year, though we’ll have to wait and see how the markup situation shakes out. Hopefully, these will be readily available, but you can’t make too many assumptions in the new car market these days.