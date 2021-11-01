The 2022 Dodge Durango Mopar Is Hitting SEMA, With 250 Units Going On Sale Next Year: News

200 units will be sold in the U.S., and 50 are going to Canada

Mopar ’22 Dodge Durango. (Images: Stellantis)

This limited-run Dodge Durango Mopar Edition goes on sale next year.

2022 marks the 85th Anniversary of the Mopar performance brand, and Stellantis is promoting the Limited-Edition Mopar ‘22 Dodge Durango at SEMA to celebrate. For an additional $3,995, you can own one of these uniquely appointed Durangos. That includes a custom-made, personalized metal certificate of authenticity. The Durango has a unique serial plate with a vehicle-build number and a rendering of the vehicle.

Here’s what Mopar has to say about it:

“Our new, limited-edition Mopar ‘22 Durango features exclusive Mopar performance parts and accessories. Unlike any other aftermarket offerings, our performance parts and accessories are jointly developed and quality tested with the product engineering team and they are backed by the factory.” Mark Bosanac, North America vice president, Mopar Service, Parts & Customer Care

It’s more than just a few stickers

The 2022 Dodge Durango Mopar Edition comes based on the R/T with the Tow N Go package, offering up 360 horsepower from a 5.7-liter Hemi V8. Towing capacity is uprated to 8,700 pounds, and its top speed is 145 mph.

Along with the interior and exterior trim additions, you get a retuned SRT-performance exhaust and SRT Performance Pages, despite being based on an R/T model. It also has retuned SRT active noise cancellation, electronic limited-slip differential and SRT active damping suspension. It gets 20×10-inch “Lights Out” wheels that ride on Pirelli tires. On top of that, this Durango gets a Mopar 1-inch lowering kit.

The 2022 Dodge Durango Mopar Edition gets an offset asymmetrical Mopar Blue stripe that runs on the driver’s side from the front fascia to the rear fascia. You also get a “Mopar” front grille badge and Brembo branded brake calipers in Mopar Blue.

Inside, the package includes a Limited-Edition Mopar ‘22 instrument-panel badge with serialized build number. The seats get a lot of attention with leather and suede front seats which wear a two-tone Mopar logo embroidered into the seat backs. They added Mopar Blue accent stitching in the seats, instrument panel, along with the center console and doors. You also get the Mopar pedal kit and Mopar all-weather floor mats.

The limited-run Mopar ‘22 Dodge Durango will be available in the summer of 2022.