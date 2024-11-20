Ineos Announces It Will Resume Grenadier and Quartermaster Production In January 2025

The production pause will last nearly four months by the time it kicks back into gear

Ineos halted production in September due to supplier issues.

After a months-long pause, Ineos announced Wednesday that it would resume building its Grenadier SUV and Quartermaster pickup truck in January. The company originally had to stop production due to a “critical component shortage”, which reports suggested was linked to the concurrent insolvency of Recaro, which provided seats for Ineos vehicles — although the automaker never mentioned which component or which supplier was at issue in its earlier announcement.

“Automotive supply chains are extremely complex, but we were not willing to compromise on quality,” said Ineos Automotive CEO Lynn Calder. At this point, though, “we are satisfied that we have found the best possible outcome.”

Ineos’ latest announcement comes at a crucial ramping up point for the automaker. Not only does it need to continue selling vehicles in the U.S. and Europe, but it has also been turning its attention to growing markets in China and Mexico. By the summer of 2024, Calder notes, Ineos Grenadier had already surpassed its sales figures for all of 2020. She continued to suggest “2025 is going to be our best year yet,” as the automaker is supposedly on track to deliver more than 20,000 Grenadier SUVs and Quartermaster trucks by this year’s close.

Like before, Ineos will continue to build both its existing models in Hambach, France. The company announced a smaller Fusilier model, which includes an electric variant, but it pushed those plans back to at least 2028 (if it happens at all), citing a tumultuous landscape in the automotive market, particularly among electric vehicles.

