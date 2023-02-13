ICYMI: Here Are the Car Commercials from Super Bowl LVII

Sometimes you just need that big B energy for your electric truck, right?

(Image: Stellantis)

There weren’t that many car and truck ads during this year’s Super Bowl, but the ones we saw are interesting.

So, how about that Super Bowl, huh? Even if you’re not a huge sports fanatic, the commercials were, um, quirky, and folks are breathlessly covering Rihanna’s performance during the halftime show. There weren’t as many car-themed ads as past years during Super Bowl LVII, but let’s go rapid-fire style covering the ones we did see, just in case you missed one or two.

Admittedly, I’m not a huge football enthusiast, but it was intense and entertaining to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles (the Chiefs won, by the way, 38-35).

GM: Might as well ride out the zombie apocalypse in an EV

There’s no good reason not have electric vehicles for any life situation, says Will Ferrell. Take a zombie apocalypse like in “Army of the Dead” for example. But wait, does it really fit in Regency-era London like the Netflix show “Bridgerton”? No, definitely not.

You have to chuckle at Will Ferrell — this isn’t his first rodeo hawking GM’s electric cars, remember — for running the gamut through a host of Netflix series, even showing the Silverado EV Trail Boss in the “Stranger Things” bit. “Let’s give EVs the stage they deserve” is GM’s brief here…though hopefully not a zombie infestation.

Kia: Binky Dad to the Rescue in the New Telluride X-Pro

It’s a nice change of pace to see a Kia Super Bowl ad that isn’t too totally serious. Enter “Binky Dad”, who committed the cardinal sin of forgetting to pack his child’s favorite pacifier on a trip. From here, he puts the 2023 Kia Telluride X-Pro through some absurd stunts to show off its go-anywhere chops.

Sure, you probably don’t want to go jumping through construction sites with your three-row SUV. But it’s good to know it can handle your family road trip through the mountains, eh?

Jeep: Electric Boogie

I mean, is there really much else to say here? Everyone’s getting down to the Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe to the likes of Marcia Griffiths, Shaggy, Amber Lee, Jamila Falak and Moyann. Of course, playing a revamped version of Electric Boogie leans on Jeep’s new electrified direction, particularly leaning on these cars’ all-electric capabilities. That’s something the dancing elephants, snakes and goats will appreciate.

Ram: Premature Electrification

The Ram 1500 REV has officially been revealed in production form, and the automaker capitalized on the Super Bowl putting out a commercial addressing people with premature electrification. Yes, it’s exactly what you’re thinking.

Are you worried that you won’t last as long as you used to? Don’t worry, because Ram is working on some options for its upcoming electrified truck to “extend range in satisfying ways.” Talk to your doctor, or better yet go to RamREV.com, the commercial says, if you’re concerned whether a new electric truck is right for you.

Even if it is, there’s still a stark reminder that Ram’s REV won’t be here until the end of next year…so you still have a wait, even if you do reserve one right now.

Fast X: More explosions, please!

I’d be remiss not to mention the trailer for the next Fast franchise entry. Fast X carries the torch for high-speed, adrenaline-pumping action and none other than Jason Momoa as Dante Reyes taking on Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto. I could dive into the overarching plot, but you know what’s at stake here: Fast cars and countless explosions. If you’re looking forward to the next Fast film, then you’ll be able to check it out in theaters on May 19.

The Dawn Project: Tesla’s Full-Self Driving Sucks and Should Be Banned

This isn’t so much an “ad” as an attempt at a PSA. At least, that’s how The Dawn Project positions its 30-second ad flaming Tesla’s Full Self-Driving technology. The spot, funded by self-driving software company Green Hills Software CEO Dan O’Dowd, notes that the tech “should be banned immediately,” and calls out the NHTSA for allowing its use in real-world conditions.

Now, it’s no secret that Tesla has been under intense scrutiny for the marketing push behind “Full Self-Driving” (it isn’t fully autonomous) after a string of high-profile accidents. To wit, the commercial shows examples of Tesla FSD swerving into oncoming lanes, blowing past a school bus, driving through Do Not Enter signs and mowing down several mannequins.

Like any advertisement, the Dawn Project’s goal is to compel you to think and feel a certain way. So, with that in mind, do take some time to consider all the factors surrounding FSD and other similar technologies before immediately accepting this ad’s content at face value. What’s more, it’s worth repeating there is no fully self-driving system currently on the market. Even with systems that allow semi-autonomous driving, you should stay engaged and ready to take over at any moment.