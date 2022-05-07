(Video) Size Matters! – The 2022 Lexus UX Is NOT Ideal For Tall People!

Image: TFLcar

Honestly, the 2022 Lexus UX 200 F Sport is an interesting compromise for an entry-level Lexus, except in size.

We’ve covered the 2022 Lexus UX in the past, including the UX Hybrid which had plenty of redeeming qualities, and a few negative ones as well. While it was a very efficient small crossover, its all-wheel drive (AWD) system was weak-sauce, and it wasn’t exactly fast. Fortunately, like its little brother the Lexus UX 200, (which is not a hybrid) it handles well.

Our tester is (technically) the base mode – before about $6,000 worth of add-ons. Base models start at about $35,000, with this model priced at $42,990 MSRP. It has a 169 horsepower 2.0-four-cylinder engine connected to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) powering the front wheels. Basically, it’s a somewhat luxurious economy hatchback that shares many components with the Toyota CH-R. This setup will give you up to 32 mpg combined.

The thing is: the 2022 Lexus UX 200 not a terrible car, not if you understand what it is.

The Lexus UX, in all trims is a great little commuter. If you’re the driver or front passenger, you’re immersed in Lexus-style goodness, including great front seats. The 10.3-inch (optional) infotainment screen is clear, and is well integrated into the dashboard design. Many of the other components are similar to the switchgear used in the NX, RX and ES – among others.

Personally, I think it’s handsome, and a few folks that live with me (my spouse, and daughter) loved the design. They even found a compromise for the lack of back seat space. Part of that compromise has to do with their 5’8″ and under height. Once you surpass the six-foot mark, rear space is nearly useless. Cargo space is low, with 17.2 to 21.7 cubic-feet available (less with hybrids), you will have to be creative with bikes and strollers.

Some people absolutely hate the UX.

I do not agree with Naveen – other than it being cramped and slow. This is a fine entry level vehicle for someone who wants to get in to the Lexus brand. Especially someone who doesn’t have a family, and (perhaps) someone who isn’t that big.

Check out this video and see what I’m on about.