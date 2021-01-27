Video: Here’s What We Love & Hate About Our THIRD Land Rover Defender After Owning It A Month!

Here it is – our third Land Rover Defender. How has it held up over the past month? (Photo: TFLcar)

We’ve had our latest Defender for a month now.

It’s time to take stock — how well has our new Defender coped with the bit of Colorado winter we’ve had so far? For those of you who haven’t been following the story, this is our third Defender, and you can find out more about the larger story here.

We’re not focusing on the back story so much this time around though. So far, Roman and Tommy have taken this Tasman Blue example off-road, into the snow, and compared it against other SUVs and crossovers in the market. To date, here are the videos the team has produced so far on TFLcar, TFLnow or TFLoffroad. All the links below open a new page, so check back here for our “Love & Hate” update video below:

More on this Defender

Unlike our first “least expensive” Defender, this one is a bit more pricey. This P400 SE model houses a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine with 395 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. Against the base 2.0-liter engine, this one is quite a bit punchier, plus this model has more in the way of luxury features. In fact, this model costs a shade over $71,000 as it sits. Here are the good and bad points we’ve experienced after a month of ownership. Stay tuned to TFLcar and TFLoffroad for more updates coming soon!