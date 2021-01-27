It’s Finally Here: The 2022 BMW M5 CS Sedan Makes Its Ridiculously Powerful Debut

More powerful, and lighter than the Competition model, the 2022 BMW M5 CS Sedan is impressive by most measures.
The 2022 BMW M5 CS Sedan is here, and it packs a S63 4.4-liter M TwinPower turbo V8 that makes 627 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. Yet it weighs 230 lbs less than the M5 Competition. All of that power is sent to the wheels via an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission with Drivelogic and the M xDrive all-wheel drive system.
According to BMW, it can run 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 190 mph. Altogether, this makes the 2022 BMW M5 CS Sedan the quickest and most powerful BMW production vehicle ever. As an added bonus to the new owner, the M Driver’s Package also includes a voucher for BMW driver training.
The 2022 BMW M5 CS is available in a standard Brands Hatch grey metallic paint with two optional BMW Individual colors. Those colors include: Frozen Brands Hatch grey metallic and Frozen Deep Green metallic.
Here’s a list of what you get with the Competition Package:
- M Sport exhaust system
- Track mode
- Increased front negative camber, firmer springs and firmer rear anti-roll bar
- Firmer engine mounts
- Toe-link ball joint mounts
- M seat belts
- M Driver’s Package
- Increased top speed limiter and voucher for M driver training
- Dynamic Damper Control
- 20-inch Forged gold-bronze Style 798M light alloy wheels
- Non-runflat high-performance tires
- 8-speed M Sport automatic transmission
- M xDrive all-wheel drive
- Active M rear differential
- M Carbon ceramic brakes with red calipers
- Remote engine start
- Tire pressure monitor
- Mobility kit
- Alarm system
- Universal garage door opener
- Comfort access keyless entry
- Rear-view camera
- Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
- Power, heated M carbon front bucket seats
- 2-passenger rear bucket seats
- 4-zone automatic climate control
- Ceramic controls
- Ambient interior lighting
- Aluminum dark carbon structure trim
- Anthracite Alcantara headliner
- Park distance control
- Adaptive full LED lights with yellow icons and automatic high beams
- Live Cockpit professional with iDrive 7.0, navigation and two 12.3” digital displays
- Head-Up display
- SiriusXM satellite radio with 1-year all-access subscription
- Harman Kardon surround sound system
- Wireless Charging for compatible mobile devices
- Apple Car Play and Android Auto compatibility
- Enhanced USB and Bluetooth
- Exterior Shadowline trim
- Active Protection
- Automatic front seat belt tensioning
- Automatic closing of windows and moonroof
- Fatigue and focus alert
- Post-crash braking
- Active Driving Assistant
- Lane Departure warning
- Frontal collision and pedestrian warning
- City collision mitigation
- Blind spot detection
- Rear cross traffic alert
- Rear collision preparation
- Automatic high beams
- Speed limit information
Limited to just one model year, the 2022 BMW M5 CS Sedan has an MSRP of $142,000 plus $995 destination fee. Expect the 2022 BMW M5 CS Sedan’s U.S. arrival in the second half of 2021.