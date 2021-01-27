It’s Finally Here: The 2022 BMW M5 CS Sedan Makes Its Ridiculously Powerful Debut

Images: BMW

More powerful, and lighter than the Competition model, the 2022 BMW M5 CS Sedan is impressive by most measures.

The 2022 BMW M5 CS Sedan is here, and it packs a S63 4.4-liter M TwinPower turbo V8 that makes 627 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. Yet it weighs 230 lbs less than the M5 Competition. All of that power is sent to the wheels via an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission with Drivelogic and the M xDrive all-wheel drive system.

According to BMW, it can run 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 190 mph. Altogether, this makes the 2022 BMW M5 CS Sedan the quickest and most powerful BMW production vehicle ever. As an added bonus to the new owner, the M Driver’s Package also includes a voucher for BMW driver training.

The 2022 BMW M5 CS is available in a standard Brands Hatch grey metallic paint with two optional BMW Individual colors. Those colors include: Frozen Brands Hatch grey metallic and Frozen Deep Green metallic.

Here’s a list of what you get with the Competition Package:

M Sport exhaust system

Track mode

Increased front negative camber, firmer springs and firmer rear anti-roll bar

Firmer engine mounts

Toe-link ball joint mounts

M seat belts

M Driver’s Package

Increased top speed limiter and voucher for M driver training

Dynamic Damper Control

20-inch Forged gold-bronze Style 798M light alloy wheels

Non-runflat high-performance tires

8-speed M Sport automatic transmission

M xDrive all-wheel drive

Active M rear differential

M Carbon ceramic brakes with red calipers

Remote engine start

Tire pressure monitor

Mobility kit

Alarm system

Universal garage door opener

Comfort access keyless entry

Rear-view camera

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

Power, heated M carbon front bucket seats

2-passenger rear bucket seats

4-zone automatic climate control

Ceramic controls

Ambient interior lighting

Aluminum dark carbon structure trim

Anthracite Alcantara headliner

Park distance control

Adaptive full LED lights with yellow icons and automatic high beams

Live Cockpit professional with iDrive 7.0, navigation and two 12.3” digital displays

Head-Up display

SiriusXM satellite radio with 1-year all-access subscription

Harman Kardon surround sound system

Wireless Charging for compatible mobile devices

Apple Car Play and Android Auto compatibility

Enhanced USB and Bluetooth

Exterior Shadowline trim

Active Protection

Automatic front seat belt tensioning

Automatic closing of windows and moonroof

Fatigue and focus alert

Post-crash braking

Active Driving Assistant

Lane Departure warning

Frontal collision and pedestrian warning

City collision mitigation

Blind spot detection

Rear cross traffic alert

Rear collision preparation

Automatic high beams

Speed limit information

Limited to just one model year, the 2022 BMW M5 CS Sedan has an MSRP of $142,000 plus $995 destination fee. Expect the 2022 BMW M5 CS Sedan’s U.S. arrival in the second half of 2021.