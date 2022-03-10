Acura Reveals The Production-Spec 2023 Integra: Here Are All The Details

Acura officially revived its popular Integra nameplate in production form — what do you think? (Images: Acura)

The Acura Integra is now officially back.

While the automaker revealed its bright yellow ‘prototype‘, what we’re looking at here is the real deal. It’s timely, really, considering we just saw some leaked information on how this car’s going to shape up. Spoiler alert for those who caught that article: The leaks are indeed accurate.

So, what all does that mean? Well, from what I’ve seen folks have been split on Acura’s approach since the company revealed the next-gen Integra back in November. What we’re looking at is still a five-door liftback with the brand’s signature grille and lights (including the “Chicane” daytime running lights), and a Civic-sourced 1.5-liter turbocharged engine. The new Integra replaces the ILX sedan in the brand’s lineup this spring, with a price tag to match: It will start around $30,000 when it hits dealers.

What the new Integra is, and what it isn’t

While you do get another brand signature — the A-Spec model (more on that in a moment) — the 2023 Acura Integra largely mirrors the eleventh-generation Honda Civic when it comes to the powertrain. More specifically, you get the same 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque that you get with the Civic Si. Some good news here for row-your-own enthusiasts, in that you can spec a 6-speed manual transmission. There is a catch, however: You can only get it with the A-Spec model.

Shoot for that $30,000 base-spec Integra, and you’ll get a continuously variable transmission (CVT), akin to what you’ll see on the higher-end Civic models. Granted, Acura’s front-drive car has always been based around its equivalent Civic, and this model continues that trend unabated. It does not have the automaker’s Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system, so all 200 horsepower makes it way to the front wheels (also like the Civic-based ILX). Acura did bring in a “coil type” exhaust, though, effectively lengthening the pipes with a swirl of tubing near the outlets to make it sound different than a Civic Si.

One other performance tweak: The 2023 Acura Integra brings in adaptive dampers. That’s not an option anywhere on the Civic range, and should help to make the car feel a little bit more sporty than its humbler cousin.

The interior will look familiar

As for the interior, you’ll largely recognize the features from the current Honda Civic, including the steering wheel, gauge clusters, infotainment screen and switch layout. You do get more premium synthetic leather seats with microsuede inserts, available in either black (Ebony), white (Orchid) or red, depending on which exterior color you choose. A 7-inch infotainment screen comes standard, while the A-Spec’s Technology Package bumps that up to a 9.0-inch unit. The 2023 Acura Integra also brings in a 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster — a feature you’ll see on the higher-end Civic Touring, but not on the Si.

The Technology Package, should you go for the top-end model, pushes further on equipment than just the infotainment screen, as well. You get a head-up display, wireless charging, and an Individual drive mode to tailor steering and throttle response to your liking. Finally, you’ll get puddle lights, a 16-speaker ELS premium audio system and Amazon Alexa compatibility. The A-Spec can be selected on its own without the tech package, and brings in sportier features like gloss black window trim and bespoke 18-inch alloy wheels.

Would you pick one up at that price?

Overall, the 2023 Acura Integra should top out around the mid-$30,000 range. If you want to forego the CVT (or are specifically aiming for the manual) and you want a few more features, that’s where your expectations should be. Acura did not announce the full price walk yet — just the $30,000-ish base price — but we should have more information on that in the coming weeks.

What do you think? Would you look at this Integra as an upgraded (perhaps classier) Honda Civic? Did you want to see more? Let us know your thoughts.