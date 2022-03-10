BMW Recalls Nearly 1 Million Cars For Valve Heater That Could Catch Fire

This recall expands two earlier campaigns in 2017 and 2019.

Next month, BMW of North America will notify more than 917,000 owners of a potential issue with their car’s positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve heater which may overheat, increasing the risk of a fire while driving or shortly after their vehicle’s parked.

This campaign expands upon two earlier efforts in 2017 and 2019 to address the issue in certain BMWs, ranging between 2006 and 2011. Now, the automaker submitted documents to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to include vehicles as built as recently as October 2013 for the same issue.

According to the March 2022 safety report, “[Vehicles] contain a Positive Crankcrase Ventilation (PCV) valve heater (blow-by-heater) in which irregularities in the supplier production process could, over time, lead to overheating.” The automaker contends that, due to suppliers not producing these parts to specification, the PCV valve heater may short circuit and increase the risk of a fire. Signs of a defective valve heater include a “Malfunction Indicator Lamp”, as well as a burning plastic odor or smoke.

BMW’s recall affects the following vehicles:

Model Model Years Number affected Production dates 1 Series Coupe (128i) 2008 – 2013 19,683 November 8, 2007 – October 4, 2013 3 Series Coupe (328 models) 2007 – 2013 64,581 May 10, 2006 – Jun 26, 2013 X3 (3.0si, xDrive30i) 2007 – 2010 63,509 April 12, 2006 – August 24, 2010 1 Series Convertible (128i) 2008 – 2013 19,077 November 12, 2007 – October 9, 2013 3 Series Sedan (325, 328 and 330 models) 2006 – 2011 439,371 February 1, 2005 – December 16, 2011 3 Series Wagon (328 models) 2006 – 2012 13,321 June 14, 2005 – May 29, 2012 3 Series Convertible (328i) 2007 – 2013 52,798 November 28, 2006 – October 1, 2013 5 Series Sedan (525, 528 and 530 models) 2006 – 2010 152,916 January 28, 2005 – December 17, 2009 5 Series Wagon (530xi) 2006 – 2007 4,924 January 19, 2005 – February 22, 2007 X5 (3.0si, xDrive30i) 2007 – 2010 59,363 May 23, 2006 – March 18, 2010 Z4 Coupe (3.0si) 2006 – 2008 1,962 April 18, 2006 – August 11, 2008 Z4 Roadster (3.0i, 3.0si, sDrive30i) 2006 – 2011 25,601 April 28, 2005 – August 24, 2011

According to the chronology included in the NHTSA report, six field incidents were reported between early 2019 and late 2021. In January 2022, engineers closely examined the parts and concluded that production and process issues could cause unwanted variation, leading to PCV valve heater damage over time.

BMW initiated a voluntary recall to address the problem, and it said it was not aware of accidents or injuries at this time. The automaker notified dealers on March 2, and plans to notify owners beginning April 25, 2022. According to the documents, it is still working on a remedy to the issue, though you can check BMW’s recall page or the NHTSA’s site (recall number 22V-119) for more updates.