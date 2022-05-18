The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq RWD Will Start at $62,990, AWD Starts at $64,990

Image: TFLcar

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq’s Debut Edition was $59,990 – and sold out within minutes of its internet introduction.

Yes, we now have pricing and delivery dates for the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq, and GM’s plan to help consumers take the sting out of the price increase. Buyers can choose either a $1,500 rebate to cover installing a level 2 home charger, or two-years of unlimited public charging. The home charger comes through Qmerit, and the unlimited charging option comes via EVgo.

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is a luxury crossover electric vehicle, built as the first all-electric Cadillac. It will have a massive 33-inch infotainment display, stretching across the whole dashboard. It also debuts the new design language of the automaker.

Image: Cadillac

“These are important steps for Cadillac, as we make good on our promise to deliver an EV offering more than 300 miles of range and move toward an all-electric portfolio by 2030. Cadillac will define the future of luxury transportation through its range of forthcoming EVs, and it all begins with Lyriq.” Global Cadillac Vice President Rory Harvey.

driver-centric 33-inch advanced digital display

On Monday, May 16th 2022, Cadillac announced that the RWD Cadillac Lyriq has an EPA rating of 312 miles. This is the “base” model with the single motor making 340 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. It’s rear-wheel drive (RWD) and has a massive 100.4-kWh Ultium battery pack. We know that there will also be a 500-hp all-wheel drive (AWD) model, but the range has not officially rated by the EPA. At $64,990, the AWD model appears to be in line with a loaded Tesla Model Y.

This is also GM’s first production vehicle that is under $100,000 equipped with an Ultium battery.

In time, General Motors will unleash a slew of Ultium-equipped vehicles as they transition to more all-electric platforms.

Still, Cadillac has yet to relinquish the lust for internal combustion madness…