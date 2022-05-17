The All-Electric Genesis GV60 Has a Base MSRP of $58,890: It’s Now on Sale in the USA

Packing a 77.4 kWh battery good for about 248 miles, the 2023 Genesis GV60 comes with all-wheel drive (AWD) and tons of tech.

The 2023 Genesis GV60 uses the Electric-Global Modular Platform E-GMP which was codeveloped with Canoo. That platform underpins the the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6. In this version, we get a healthy serving of new tech mixed with luxury. The “Advanced” package gives us AWD with a 74 kW front and 160kW rear electric motors. Combined output is 314 horsepower. It also gets standard features like a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen.

Genesis has partnered up with Electrify America offering three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions from the date of vehicle purchase. That means that owners of the 2023 GV60 will have access to Electrify America’s coast-to-coast charging network. Some of those charges support ultra-fast charging.

You can get more details about the GV60 (here).

“Today we are pleased to begin our journey towards full electrification with the launch of GV60. We are excited that our American customers will be able to experience the innovative technologies, bold design, and extensive suite of complimentary services in this ground-breaking vehicle.” Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America

Step up to the $67,890 GV60 Performance, and you get a lot more power, performance and tech. The front motor goes up to 160kW, and ups the combined horsepower to 429 hp. That number jumps to 483 HP in Boost Mode.

At first, only coastal U.S. Genesis dealerships will have GV60s available. Eventually, the availability will spread nationwide. Contact a Genesis retailer if you have delivery questions.

STANDARD FEATURE

74 kW Front / 160kW Rear Electric Motors (314 HP)

77.4 kWh Battery

248 miles AER

Heat Pump & Battery Heater

Paddle-Shifter Controlled Brake Regen System

Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold

Ventilated Front & Rear Disc Brakes

Drive Mode Select

R-MDPS w/Variable Gear Ratio Steering

8 Airbags

Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist

Lane Keeping Assist / Lane Following Assist

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist

Surround View Monitor / Blind-Spot View Monitor

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist

Highway Driving Assist

Smart Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist

Driver Attention Warning / High Beam Assist

Parking Distance Warning

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist

Remote Smart Parking Assist

Advanced Rear Occupant Alert / Safe Exit Assist

Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Tire Mobility Kit

20-inch Alloy Wheels

Vision Roof w/ Power Shade

Power Hands-Free Smart Liftgate w/ Auto Open

LED Headlamps & Rear Combination Lamps

Power-folding ECM Outside Mirrors

Power Retractable Door Handles

Genesis Logo Puddle Lamps

Roof Rails

Rain-Sensing Wipers

Leather Seating Surfaces / Aluminum Trim

Leatherette Wrapped Instrument Panel

Power Front Seats with 4-Way Power Lumbar

Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Manual Rear Door Shades / Cargo Cover

Dual Zone Climate Control

Electrochromic Inside Mirror w/ HomeLink®

Adjustable Interior Ambient Lighting

Aluminum Door Sill Plates

Acoustic Laminated Front & Rear Side Windows

Passenger Walk-in Device

Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start

Navigation System w/ 12.3” Screen

12.3” Color LCD Instrument Cluster

Head Up Display

AM/FM/SiriusXM Radio®/HD Radio®

Apple CarPlay™ & Android Auto™

Bang & Olufsen® Premium Audio

Active Noise Control – Road

Wireless Device Charger – Front

Fingerprint Authentication & Face Connect

Genesis Connected Services

Vehicle-to-Load Charging

Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone & Audio Streaming System

4 USB-C Ports

GV60 Performance AWD

(In addition to or in place of GV60 Advanced AWD equipment):