The All-Electric Genesis GV60 Has a Base MSRP of $58,890: It’s Now on Sale in the USA

Packing a 77.4 kWh battery good for about 248 miles, the 2023 Genesis GV60 comes with all-wheel drive (AWD) and tons of tech.
The 2023 Genesis GV60 uses the Electric-Global Modular Platform E-GMP which was codeveloped with Canoo. That platform underpins the the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6. In this version, we get a healthy serving of new tech mixed with luxury. The “Advanced” package gives us AWD with a 74 kW front and 160kW rear electric motors. Combined output is 314 horsepower. It also gets standard features like a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen.
Genesis has partnered up with Electrify America offering three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions from the date of vehicle purchase. That means that owners of the 2023 GV60 will have access to Electrify America’s coast-to-coast charging network. Some of those charges support ultra-fast charging.
You can get more details about the GV60 (here).
“Today we are pleased to begin our journey towards full electrification with the launch of GV60. We are excited that our American customers will be able to experience the innovative technologies, bold design, and extensive suite of complimentary services in this ground-breaking vehicle.”Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America
Step up to the $67,890 GV60 Performance, and you get a lot more power, performance and tech. The front motor goes up to 160kW, and ups the combined horsepower to 429 hp. That number jumps to 483 HP in Boost Mode.
At first, only coastal U.S. Genesis dealerships will have GV60s available. Eventually, the availability will spread nationwide. Contact a Genesis retailer if you have delivery questions.
STANDARD FEATURE
- 74 kW Front / 160kW Rear Electric Motors (314 HP)
- 77.4 kWh Battery
- 248 miles AER
- Heat Pump & Battery Heater
- Paddle-Shifter Controlled Brake Regen System
- Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold
- Ventilated Front & Rear Disc Brakes
- Drive Mode Select
- R-MDPS w/Variable Gear Ratio Steering
- 8 Airbags
- Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist / Lane Following Assist
- Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Surround View Monitor / Blind-Spot View Monitor
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Highway Driving Assist
- Smart Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
- Intelligent Speed Limit Assist
- Driver Attention Warning / High Beam Assist
- Parking Distance Warning
- Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Advanced Rear Occupant Alert / Safe Exit Assist
- Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Tire Mobility Kit
- 20-inch Alloy Wheels
- Vision Roof w/ Power Shade
- Power Hands-Free Smart Liftgate w/ Auto Open
- LED Headlamps & Rear Combination Lamps
- Power-folding ECM Outside Mirrors
- Power Retractable Door Handles
- Genesis Logo Puddle Lamps
- Roof Rails
- Rain-Sensing Wipers
- Leather Seating Surfaces / Aluminum Trim
- Leatherette Wrapped Instrument Panel
- Power Front Seats with 4-Way Power Lumbar
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Manual Rear Door Shades / Cargo Cover
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- Electrochromic Inside Mirror w/ HomeLink®
- Adjustable Interior Ambient Lighting
- Aluminum Door Sill Plates
- Acoustic Laminated Front & Rear Side Windows
- Passenger Walk-in Device
- Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
- Navigation System w/ 12.3” Screen
- 12.3” Color LCD Instrument Cluster
- Head Up Display
- AM/FM/SiriusXM Radio®/HD Radio®
- Apple CarPlay™ & Android Auto™
- Bang & Olufsen® Premium Audio
- Active Noise Control – Road
- Wireless Device Charger – Front
- Fingerprint Authentication & Face Connect
- Genesis Connected Services
- Vehicle-to-Load Charging
- Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone & Audio Streaming System
- 4 USB-C Ports
GV60 Performance AWD
(In addition to or in place of GV60 Advanced AWD equipment):
- 160kW Front / 160kW Rear Electric Motors (429 HP, with up to 483 HP in Boost Mode)
- 235 miles AER
- Electronically Controlled Suspension
- Electronic Limited Slip Differential
- Monobloc Front Brakes
- Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces
- Microfiber Suede Headliner & Pillars
- Power Cushion Extension, Bolster, and Ergo Motion (Driver)
- Heated Rear Seats
- Alloy Pedals
- 21-inch Alloy Wheels
- Genesis Digital Key 2