(Video) That’s Interesting – Is The New 2023 Nissan Z Faster Than The Old One?

Armed with a Solo DL (performance measuring device), Roman launches the new 2023 Nissan Z against its older self, and more!

There’s a lot going on in this video with the new 2023 Nissan Z. Roman gets to not only try the manual and the automatic, he gets to put them on the track, and drag strip. Yep, the boss man got to play with one of the most anticipated sports cars of recent memory. In fact, as he left the office for the airport, he saw our forlorn expressions. I swear, he laughed and murmured something like, “It’s good to be the king.”

Among all of the Z cars gathered at the track, Nissan supplied a 50-Anniversary 370Z to use as a basis of comparison. That’s exactly what Roman did. Nissan brough us to Las Vegas, and set up a slew of Z cars at the Las Vegas Speedway.

In real world testing, with old-man Roman behind the wheel, the manual-transmission 2023 Nissan Z was about a second quicker than the old one.

Sourced from the Infiniti Q60, he 2023 Nissan Z gets its 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 is rated at 400 horsepower. Equipped with a nine-speed automatic, or six-speed manual transmission, the Z makes 350 lb-ft of torque from 1,600 to 5,200 rpm. Nissan says that all Nissan Z Performance-grade models (auto and stick) get a mechanical clutch-type limited-slip differential.

Prices start at about $40,000, but you still get the same 400-hp V6 as the pricier versions. A fully loaded “Proto” runs about $53,000. While those prices are much more competitive than the Toyota, they are still slightly steeper than the base-model Mustang GT. Judging by Roman’s demeanor when he returned, I think most journalists considered it a bargain.

