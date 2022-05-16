2023 Camry Hybrid Nightshade Refresh: Smart Commuting With a Dash of Flair

The 2023 Toyota Camry Nightshade (Images: Toyota)

The 2023 Camry Hybrid Nightshade gives Camry lovers yet another choice among the several variants available.

You can get the 2023 Toyota Camry Nightshade package on front and all-wheel drive (AWD) models, and the hybrid. For those who are looking for a unique looking daily commuter, the 2023 Toyota Camry Nightshade edition may interest you. There is no mechanical difference between the Nightshade and other trims.

Unfortunately, you can not get this trim package with the V6 Camry. Toyota does not state why.

The 2023 Camry Hybrid Nightshade package includes:

A blacked out front grille with Sport Mesh insert, which was borrowed from the Camry TRD model

The Nightshade gets a black rear spoiler, mirror caps and exterior badges

It also has black-trimmed headlights and taillights

19-inch matte bronze aluminum alloy wheels

The Nightshade comes in Midnight Black, White and the new Reservoir Blue exterior colors

“The Nightshade Edition is designed to appeal to drivers who enjoy a car that gets little extra attention or for those who appreciate getting a designer look at a value price. That appeal is growing. The Nightshade package accounted for about 5% of Camry sales in 2021 and, for 2022, is on track to be about 7%.” Toyota

The current batch of Toyota Camry powertrains represents the most diverse in the automaker’s recent history. There is a regular, front-wheel drive (FWD) four-cylinder. An all-wheel drive (AWD) model, powered by a four-cylinder. Toyota’s vaunted hybrid system is also available in the Camry. Finally, there’s the V6 which can produce over 300 horsepower.

Actually, the Toyota Camry is one of the last vehicles in its class to offer a V6. Still, as stated earlier, there is no Nightshade version available with the V6.

Toyota will announce pricing and availability later this summer.