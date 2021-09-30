2023 Genesis GV60 Gets Up To 429 Horsepower, Estimated 280-Mile Range: News

The Genesis GV60 is the brand’s first foray into electric SUVs — and now have more details on what we can expect. (Images: Genesis)

The 2023 Genesis GV60 brings a new spin to the luxury brand’s lineup.

This is the first dedicated EV we’ll actually see from the brand, as the Genesis GV60 crossover prepares to launch in South Korea. From there, we can expect to see it go on sale in the U.S. next year. Under the skin, we know what Genesis is bringing to the table: an car based on the same E-GMP platform that underpins both the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6. This time around, though, you get a more luxurious interior, as well as a distinctive-looking exterior.

So what do you get as far as performance and range? Like both its mainstream siblings, you’ll be able to get the 2023 Genesis GV60 in single-motor, rear-wheel drive or dual-motor, all-wheel drive configurations. The entry-level version puts out 225 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Opt for the dual-motor instead, and you’ll get 314 horsepower and 446 lb-ft of torque. However, if that’s still not enough grunt for your liking, you’ll also be able to spec the GV60 with a 429 horsepower, 446 lb-ft torque arrangement. According to Genesis, that puts the GV60 right around the 4.0-second 0-60 range. Perhaps, it will be a couple tenths of a second quicker. Whether you want it or not, the automaker’s also introducing an “electric-Active Sound Design (e-ASD) system to simulate driving sounds in the cockpit.

One battery option

Range can be a thorny figure this far out from the actual launch. That said, Genesis estimates the 2023 GV60 can get up to 280 miles (451 kilometers) in rear-wheel drive form — at least as it’s setup for the Korean market. All-wheel drive versions lose about 10% of that figure, dropping to 249 miles (400 km). Get the performance model, and that drops again to 229 miles (368 km).

To achieve that figure, the Genesis will launch only with the larger of the two battery packs available in the Ioniq 5 and EV6. That means 77.4-kWh of capacity — roughly on par with that of a Tesla Model Y and slightly less than a Volkswagen ID.4 AWD.

Other performance aspects for the GV60 include an electronic limited-slip differential, as well as a MacPherson multi-link suspension setup in the front, and a five-link system out back. All-wheel drive models get a Disconnector Actuator system to uncouple the motor and driveshaft depending on the driving conditions, meaning drivers can switch freely between RWD and AWD. To that end, the 2023 Genesis GV60 even has a drift mode, when the mood takes you.

What about charging?

On its face, the Genesis GV60 doesn’t offer the most astounding range out of the box. However, what it does offer is a 400-to-800 volt electrical inverter, making it more flexible with various sorts of charging stations. It also supports DC fast charging up to 350 kW. Where that sort of charging station is available, Genesis says the GV60 can charge from 10% to 80% state-of-charge in just 18 minutes. Even on Level 2 AC chargers, this car ups the normal capacity from 7.2-kW to 11-kW. Again, assuming you have a home charger capable of putting out that much juice, that should also help charging times.

The 2023 Genesis GV60 does have a feature that will likely become more common in next-gen EVs: charging other electronic devices. It’s Vehicle to Load (V2L) functionality lets it supply other electronics with up to 3.6 kilowatts of charge — allowing it to be a mobile power source. Genesis does, for their part, aim this capability more at camping and outdoor activities than, say, powering your house.

Genesis’ new electric crossover likely won’t launch with cameras replacing the door mirrors, but the rest of the interior should arrive with the production version.

More tech than you probably expect

The 2023 Genesis GV60 will also launch with a new infotainment system. This “connected car Integrated Cockpit” (ccIC) will more closely link information between the cluster, central unit and the head-up display, creating what Genesis says is a thoroughly integrated and interconnected system. For audiophiles, this car is also the first Genesis to house a 17-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Again, whether you’d really prefer it or not, the Genesis GV60 also brings in a Near Infra-Red camera mounted on the B-pillar. That can register two faces to unlock the car via facial recognition without needing the key. Drivers can also start the car without a key using its fingerprint authentication system. The “Digital Key 2” system not only supplants the traditional key as well, but allows you to open the car by touching the door handle, without actually having to use your smartphone.

More details, including U.S. specs, will emerge in the coming months. Pricing for the 2023 Genesis GV60 is also currently an unknown, but may land somewhere in the mid-$50,000 range, before applicable tax incentives.