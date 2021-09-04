What’s Going On With The 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ? Here’s The Latest

2023 Cadillac LYRIQ. (Images: TFLcar)

Cadillac has embraced the future of electric vehicles and jumped into the growing competitive market with the all-new LYRIQ. Built on the Ultium platform that will serve as the basis for the next generation of EV cars and SUVs coming from GM, the launch of the LYRIQ EV is a significant play moving forward.

I visited with the folks at Cadillac and picked up some tidbits that you might find interesting. Here’s what I learned beyond what the luxury automaker announced to date.

What We Know So Far

The LYRIQ is a clean sheet model that showcases Cadillac’s new design DNA. It embodies contemporary design elements while retaining visual cues that are instantly recognizable. Simultaneously, the distinctive characteristics we identify with Cadillac carry over to the LYRIQ’s expressive exterior design and obsessive details found in the interior design. Accordingly, inviting a broader spectrum of customers­—who are looking to the future with an open mind and a spirit ready for new experiences—to join the Cadillac family.

Don’t think old-school Cadillac because the latest offering has a unique environment intended to engage the driver and its occupants on multiple levels.



Massive faux grille exemplifies a new finishing technique using 3D texturing and a choreographed light show.

Transport Evolved

The production version is quite close to what we’ve already seen in the concept car introduced earlier this year, albeit with a few minor touch-ups that are barely noticeable. Overall, Cadillac has remained true to its original design introduction.

In line with Cadillac’s design language using vertically aligned LED daytime running lights, the massive faux grille exemplifies a new finishing technique using three-dimensional texturing to establish depth and detail. The theme mirrors at the rear with thin, vertical taillamps and slim, wraparound brake lights.

From the aft point of view, the rear hatch area is akin to a sporty crossover rather than an all-out, get-out-of-my-way SUV, such as the Escalade.

Powering the LYRIQ is a 100 kilowatt-hour battery pack that equates to an estimated 340 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. The estimated range is 300-plus miles and capable of adding 76 miles in ten minutes when connected to a 190 kW DC fast charger. Stay a little longer and add as much as 195 miles in 30 minutes.

A single Ultium Drive electric motor, mounted at the back of the crossover, propels the rear wheels. An all-wheel drive version of the LYRIQ arrives in the latter part of 2022.

driver-centric 33-inch advanced digital display



Design lessons

Using the opportunity to work from a clean sheet design, the designers partnered with two highly regarded design studios to develop an engaging environment for the driver and occupants. Furthermore, the EV-centric design of the Ultium platform allowed them to balance the interior proportions in harmony with passenger comfort, ergonomics, and storage space. Even the passengers in the rear seat get an expansive view and a generous amount of headroom.

A quick look around the cabin reveals lines that flow fluidly from the instrument panel to the door. The 33-inch digital display and touchscreen have a floating appearance. The driver-centric display has a slight curvature that starts from behind the steering and flows over to the center portion of the dash. Its lean architecture and minimalist feel opens up the cabin and are anything but boring.

Well Within Reach

The touchscreen controls are within easy reach for most people and maybe a short stretch forward for operators with less range. Correspondingly, the haptic controls on the steering wheel and multifunctional controller below the center armrest ensure that everything you want to manipulate is within reach. Careful attention was given to balancing the number of physical controls in relation to what is available through the touchscreen interface.

Ultimately, anything you want to manipulate is easily accessible—most within one or two taps of the virtual controls at hand or using the physical buttons. Cadillac designers astutely included a volume knob and toggle switches for the HVAC controls.

Thankfully, layers of discovery don’t apply when searching for a function buried several levels deep into a settings menu, such as turning on the seat heaters or accessing the 360-degree surround-view camera. Utilizing customer insights and the learnings from the user interface studies in partnership with the design studios, the engineers kept the most common actions straightforward and almost effortless.

As it happens, the software is designed to adapt to the user’s needs. To illustrate, the virtual button for the garage door opener isn’t always displayed. However, it will appear on the display as you get close to home as the system learns more about a person’s profile.

Tell It How It Is

Android technology powers the LYRIQ’s software and will feel familiar to those who use Android-powered devices. If you like using spoken commands, the car will respond to voice prompts for navigation, changing the interior temperature to meet comfort levels, or even adjusting the music volume.

“In designing the user interface for Cadillac, we started with a vision but recognized that we were going to need a fresh perspective and new ways of thinking to turn it into a reality,” said Bill Thompson, GM senior manager, User Interface Design. “That’s where Rightpoint and Territory Studio came into the picture. Both teams are incredibly talented and brought a new perspective that enabled us to design a personalized and elegant user-focused experience.”

Small details, like how regenerative braking performs, were not overlooked. The brake regen paddle, located on the left side of the steering wheel and within easy reach of your left forefinger, is sensitive to pressure. A light press will engage the regenerative brakes. Pressing harder applies more force to reduce the car’s speed, which gives the driver fine control instead of an on or off behavior.

Altogether, the Cadillac designers came up with an interactive environment that refines the user experience. The goal was to trigger an emotional connection, a sense of location, and occasion. Ultimately, they succeeded in bringing about a more expressive environment without going overboard with the gadgets and high-tech light show.

Cadillac-specific knurling used on multi-function controller, cup holder surround, and on air vent controls

Cadillac LYRIQ Price and Availability

Less expensive than a Tesla Model X and Audi e-Tron, Cadillac’s all-electric SUV will include a lot of features that are often pricey options on other cars. The $59,990 starting figure for a well-equipped LYRIQ is a little more than the Model Y, but it includes the destination charge and a longer list of onboard tech features. Super Cruise is an added option but a lot more affordable when compared to the extra cost of adding AutoPilot to a Tesla.

Cadillac previously announced it would start taking orders at the end of September but moved the date up a couple of weeks to September 18 at 4 pm (EDT) / 1 pm (PDT). Production begins the first quarter of 2022 with delivery a few months later sometime in June.

Optional 22-inch aluminum alloy wheels



A Virtual Reality World Designed to Engage All the Senses

Cadillac designers were highly thoughtful of the driver and occupants inside the vehicle. They paid particular attention to the luxury elements inside the cabin covering all the tactile feels—including the secondary and tertiary design elements—to make it feel like you’re in a special space. As an illustration, the integration of the 33-inch wide touchscreen is not simply an information display but is an integral interactive component for the driver.

The future of the Cadillac brand is evident in the LYRIQ’s expressive exterior design and obsessive details found in the interior design. In essence, it inherently invites a broader spectrum of customers looking to the future with an open mind and an adventurous spirit to join the Cadillac family.

Another small fact I picked up is Super Cruise in the LYRIQ will feature automatic hands-free lane change activated using the turn signal. With over 200,000 miles of compatible roads mapped to Super Cruise, that’s a lot of potential hands-free driving. In the video below, Tommy explains how Cadillac Super Cruise compares against the Tesla AutoPilot.

2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Specs – Drivetrain

Electric Motor 1 (rear-mounted) Power (hp / kW) 340 / 255 Torque (lb.-ft. / Nm) 325 / 440 Drive Wheels Rear-wheel drive Battery Type Rechargeable energy storage system comprising multiple linked modules Battery Chemistry Lithium-ion NCMA cathode, blended graphite mode Battery Modules 12 Battery Capacity (kWh) 100 Estimated Range On a Full Charge (miles / km) 300+ / 483+ Charge Time, 120V Outlet (miles of range per hour) 3.5 Charge Time, 240V (11.5 kW AC) Outlet (miles of range per hour) 31 Charge Time, 240V (19.2 kW AC) Outlet (miles of range per hour) 52 Charge Time, DC Fast Charge (10 minutes) Up to 76 Charge Time, DC Fast Charge (30 minutes) Up to 195

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension 5-link SLA with Passive-Plus Premium Dampers Rear Suspension 5-link with Passive-Plus Premium Dampers Steering Type Continuously Variable Electric Power Steering Turning Circle Wall-to-Wall (ft. / m) 12.1 Brake Type 4-wheel disc with DuraLife rotors Front Brake Rotor Size (in. / mm) 17.0 / 321 Rear Brake Rotor Size (in. / mm) 18.0 / 345 Wheel Size, Standard 20″ Split 6-spoke alloy Wheel Size, Optional 22″ Dynamic Split-spoke Reverse Rim alloy Tires, Standard 265/50R20 All Season, Self-sealing Tires, Optional 275/40R22 All Season, Low profile, Self-sealing

Exterior Dimensions

Wheelbase (in. / mm) 121.8 / 3,094 Length (in. / mm) 196.7 / 4,996 Width (in. / mm) 77.8 / 1,977 Height (in. / mm) 63.9 / 1,623 Base Curb Weight (lbs. / kg) 5,610 / 2,545

Interior Dimensions

Front Headroom (in. / mm) 38.6 / 980 Front Legroom (in. / mm) 41.4 / 1,052 Front Shoulder Room (in. / mm) 58.9 / 1,497 Front Hip Room (in. / mm) 56.5 / 1,436 Passenger Volume (cu. ft. / L) 105 / 2,976

Cargo Volume