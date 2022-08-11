2023 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport Heritage Edition Models Bring in Some Classic ’60s Flavor

Ford introduced two new variants called the “Heritage Edition” and “Heritage Limited Edition” for its Bronco and Bronco Sport SUVs.

For the moment, at least, the production run on the standard Heritage Edition is unlimited. Heritage Edition is based on the Big Bend series for each car.

Heritage Limited Edition versions of the Bronco and Bronco Sport are limited to 1,966 units each — a nod to the original Bronco’s launch year. Heritage Limited Edition is based on the Badlands trim for each car.

You can order the Bronco Heritage models in either two- or four-door versions.

Ford will give existing order holders first chance to switch into a Bronco Heritage Edition or Heritage Limited Edition later this year. Orders for Bronco Heritage will open to all other customers next year.

Bronco Sport Heritage and Heritage Limited Edition orders are open to all customers now, regardless of reservation status.

Are these the most badass looking Bronco models yet? Let us know what you think.

We’re rolling into the 2023 model year with a few new choices for the wildly popular Bronco and Bronco Sport models. Each car gets both a Heritage Edition and a Heritage Limited Edition, based on the Big Bend and Badlands models, respectively. Both versions draw cues from the original Bronco’s roots back in the mid-1960s, with some distinctive highlights depending on which model you choose.

Ford Bronco Heritage Edition and Heritage Limited Edition options, pricing

The 2023 Heritage Edition version of the Bronco (shown above in red) builds on the Big Bend series, down to its engine and transmission options. That means you get a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine with 300 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque, mated to either a 7-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission. The Sasquatch package comes as standard fare, bringing in Ford’s H.O.S.S. 2.0 (High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension) system with Bilstein dampers, 35-inch Goodyear mud-terrains and Dana front and rear locking axles with a 4.7:1 final drive ratio.

Heritage Edition models also bring in 17-inch Oxford White wheels, and that color theme carries through to the Bronco fender lettering and pinstriping, the grille, the roof and the instrument panel. You also get plaid cloth seats, center console badging and exclusive front and rear floor liners.

Ford Bronco Heritage Edition models start at $45,900, including destination. Five color options are available, including Robin’s Egg Blue (a throwback to the 1966 model’s Arcadian Blue). Yellowstone Metallic, based on Prairie yellow, won’t be available until 2023, and Peak Blue is planned for the 2024 model year.

The automaker plans to prioritize current Bronco order holders in the queue, while both Bronco Heritage Edition models will be more widely available to order when the calendar rolls over into 2023.

What makes the “Heritage Limited Edition” special?

The Badlands-based Heritage Limited Edition kicks things up further, ticking off virtually every available feature. That includes a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V-6 with 330 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque, mated exclusively to the 10-speed automatic transmission. Again, you get the Sasquatch Package features, while the limited-run model includes black-painted 17-inch “dog dish” wheels with an Oxford White painted lip. The Heritage Limited Edition also includes bespoke fender badging, combination leather-trimmed/vinyl plaid seats with white and Race Red accent stitching and unique console badging.

Only 1,966 units of this version will be available for 2023, and pricing for the Heritage Limited Edition starts at $68,490 including destination.

Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Edition features and pricing

The Bronco Sport crossover broadly follows its larger sibling when it comes to specs and features based around its equivalent trims. Here, the Bronco Sport Heritage Edition builds on the Big Bend, including its 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine. That puts out 181 horsepower and 190 lb-ft of torque, mated up to an 8-speed automatic transmission. You get a H.O.S.S. suspension system, increased ride height, uniquely tuned front struts and thicker rear shocks, anti-roll bars and differently tuned springs to aid off-road comfort. Naturally, these cars come with Ford’s Terrain Management System with 5 G.O.A.T. modes, including Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery and Sand.

As for unique styling cues, the Bronco Sport Heritage Edition brings in white-painted 17-inch alloy wheels and body-side stripes, an Oxford White grile and two-tone roof effect. Inside, you get Navy Pier-colored plaid cloth seats with Race Red and Robin’s Egg Blue stitching. Ford says this color is inspired by the seats that were available on the full-size Bronco in the 1980s.

Bronco Sport Heritage Edition models start at $35,840 including destination, and will be available with seven paint options including Robin’s Egg Blue. Unlike the larger Bronco, Ford did not mention limited availability among those seven paint colors for the Bronco Sport.

Last but not least: the Bronco Sport Heritage Limited Edition

Again, this limited-run Bronco Sport builds on the available Badlands model, including its 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine. That bumps performance up to 250 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque, and adds in Ford’s more advanced 4×4 system with a twin-clutch rear-drive unit and differential lock. Like the normal Badlands, you also get two more G.O.A.T. modes in Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl.

On the styling front, the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Limited Edition is only available in three colors: Robin’s Egg Blue, Yellowstone Metallic (shown above) and Peak Blue. This version brings in “Bronco” script fender badging, larger 29-inch all-terrain tires (on the same 17-inch painted wheels as the normal Heritage Edition), leather-trimmed seats and Oxford White door inserts, as well as unique center console badging.

Again, Ford is limiting production of the “Limited Edition” to 1,966 models. This time, though, ordering is upon to everyone, instead of favoring existing order holders as the Bronco’s current system does.

Pricing for the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Limited Edition starts at $46,250 including destination.

Check out more on both cars in Andre’s hands-on video below: