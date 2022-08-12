You Can Finally Build Your Own 2023 Nissan Z! How Would You Spec It?

The 2023 Nissan Z is available in two primary configurations: Sport or Performance. There is a limited-run “Proto Spec” on the build site, but that is limited to 240 units, so you’ll have to act fast.

Sport models technically start at $41,015 including destination, but…you’ll quickly be adding onto that if you want one of the more vibrant colors.

Apart from standalone styling options and accessories, the feature set for the Nissan Z comes neatly packaged within the trim levels.

The first 2023 Nissan Z cars should be hitting dealer lots in the coming weeks.

It’s been a long, long road to the brand-new Nissan Z.

After so many months waiting for the car to finally hit the streets, you can now build and price out your own Z on the automaker’s website. Pricing starts at $41,015 if you’re looking to get into a 2023 Nissan Z ($39,990 + $1,025 destination), and tops out over $54,000 for the limited-run Proto Spec version.

Regardless of trim choice, you will get the same engine and transmission options. The 2023 Nissan Z packs a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine from the Infiniti Q50 and Q60 Red Sport. That makes this rear-wheel drive sports car good for 400 horsepower, 350 lb-ft of torque, and a sprint from 0-60 in around 3.5 seconds. 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and Apple CarPlay all come as standard equipment, even on the base model Sport Z.

You can (and should) get the new Z with a 6-speed manual transmission, or a 9-speed automatic if you prefer not to row your own gears and use paddles instead. Can’t say I get it, but you know…to each their own and all that.

While the Sport doesn’t come with many package options — things like dual racing stripes, a chin spoiler, rear spoiler, splash guards, etc. are standalone accessory choices — you will need to juggle paint color options. Only three colors are no-cost options: Gun Metallic (gray), Rosewood Metallic (dark red) and Black Diamond Pearl. All your other choices are two-tone colors, and range in price between $895 and, ahem, $1,695. Nissan charges that highest price for Passion Red TriCoat with the Super Black roof, adding nearly 5% onto the car’s price.

I know expensive paint options are de rigueur for ultra-luxury cars, but my eyes started watering when seeing that and Ikazuchi Yellow, a $1,295 option.

The Z Performance kicks the price up by $10,000

Of course, you’ll spend far more opting for the Performance over the base Sport model. For an extra $10,000, you’ll get a 1.5-way limited-slip differential, 19-inch Rays forged wheels, four-piston Akebono brake calipers, front and rear spoilers and a Bose premium audio system. That is a fair amount of kit for the money, and could well be the trim most enthusiast buyers shoot for when ordering their Z.

Finally, there’s the vaunted Proto Spec Z. That’s the costliest of the bunch, demanding a $3,000 premium over the Performance. It’s also rare, however, as only 240 units will be available for the entire US (a nod to the 240Z). That gets you bronze-finish Rays wheels, yellow-painted brake calipers and leather-trimmed seats with suede inserts, as well as yellow trim accents.

Choosing every single option, right down to the extra $70 for wheel locks, brings the final price for the 2023 Nissan Z Proto Spec to $56,875. While that may come off pricey, it is still less expensive than the Toyota Supra A91-MT, which is just a shade under $60,000.

If you’re looking at a Z, which version would you choose?