This One-Off Porsche Sally Special Commemorates the Animated Character from ‘Cars’ — and It’s Heading to Auction

Disney and Pixar collaborated to create the 911 Sally Special — a nod to one of the most recognizable characters in the 2006 animated film Cars. Sally was based on a 996, but this car’s creators saw fit to avoid resurrecting the “fried egg” headlights this time around.

The real-life car is based on a 911 Carrera GTS, including a 7-speed manual and 473 horsepower 3.0L flat-six engine.

This one-off is going up for charity auction, so it will likely fetch a high price. Perhaps $250,000 or more?

Remember Cars?

Pixar is responsible for some of the most iconic animated films around, but this time the firm joined in on a more real-world project. Meet the one-of-a-kind Porsche 911 Sally Special, based on Cars’ female protagonist Sally Carrera. Sure, it doesn’t have the big eyes or quite the same face as the movie (naturally), but it’s still a fun take on bringing to life what production designer Bob Pauley created more than 20 years ago.

To that end, the project started with a modern 992-series Carrera GTS. So, you get a 473 horsepower, 3.0-liter turbocharged flat-six for a start. “Tapping into Sally Carrera’s passion for driving,” Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Director Boris Apenbrink says, this car sticks with a fantastic 7-speed manual transmission. Porsche and Pixar teams then worked to bring in key elements from the 996 generation upon which Sally was based, including the adaptation of current-spec 20- and 21-inch wheels to the five-arm design seen on 911s of that era. Then there’s the ‘Sally Blue Metallic’ paint, a custom hue that naturally matches what you see in the animated film. And, of course, they didn’t forget about Sally’s tattoo.

Throughout the cabin, you’ll see plenty other bespoke touches, including ‘Sally Special’ door sill plates, a special printing on the dashboard and even embossed ‘Cars’ logos on the door panels. There’s even “Kachow Mode” replacing the standard drive mode switch. If your favorite color is blue, you’ll also love the combination of Speed Blue with black and Chalk throughout the interior. I certainly do.

Here’s how you can own the Sally Special

If you want this one-off Porsche 911, the Sally Special is going up for auction through RM Sotheby’s on August 20, during Monterey Car Week.

Proceeds from the sale will go to two charities. One is Girls Inc., which mentors and supports girls between the ages of 5 and 18 in 350 cities throughout the US and Canada. The other is USA for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, which helps emergency relief efforts, cash assistance, resettlement and education for refugees, including those currently displaced from Ukraine and several other places throughout the world.

In special edition Porsche fashion, you don’t just get the car when you win the auction, either. You’ll also get a Porsche Design watch, as well as a wheel rack with an extra set of Carrera Exclusive Design wheels and a book on the development and production of the Sally Special.