The Beast Returns: Meet The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 (News)

(Photos: Porsche)

A street-legal track legend returns with the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3.

With a 3.2 second 0 to 60 mph time (with the PDK), and top speed of 197 mph, the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 returns to its roots as a serious performer. This engine was initially introduced in the (limited-production) 2019 911 Speedster. Now, it produces 502 horsepower and 346 lb-ft of torque. It either comes with a seven-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) transmission, our an optional six-speed manual transmission.

“With a soul that’s born in the Motorsport, the new 911 GT3 sends a driver’s heart racing.” Said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. “Whether it’s a customer enjoying their favorite twisty backroad or taking to the track; the new 911 GT3 promises to be among the most exciting and rewarding cars we make.”

Lightweight helps speed

Porsche used made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic on the hood, rear wing, and fixed rear spoiler underneath the wing. On top of that, Porsche added lightweight, noise insulated glass on all of the windows. The front track width increases by 1.9 inches, but the overall weight remains about the same as the previous model.

The double wishbone front axle of the new GT3 is derived from the 911 RSR and 911 GT3 Cup cars. GT-specific forged alloy wheels with a 20-inch front and 21-inch rear diameter. There’s 255/35ZR 20 rubber on 9.5J x 20 front and 315/30 ZR 21 on 12J x 21 at the rear. Cast iron discs measuring 408 millimeters in diameter on the front axle are standard. Porsche offers 410 mm front and 390 mm rear Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) are optional.

A new interior

“Four-way Sport Seats Plus are included as standard, while 18-way Sport Seats Plus and carbon fiber Full Bucket Seats. the latter of which save roughly 26 lbs. compared to the standard seats, are available as extra cost options. While most of the interior is closely related to other eighth-generation 911 models. one difference in particular is plainly obvious: the gear selection lever. Specifically designed for the GT3, the PDK gear selection lever is based on an adapted version of the manual transmission gearshift lever. Unlocking it to change gear selections is possible by pressing on the shift pattern visible on the top. Additionally, this design allows for manual upshifts and downshifts without the use of the paddles.”

A GT-specific “Track Screen” function simplifies the information that bookends the tachometer – keeping the focus on essential information. The Chrono Package adds an analog stopwatch on the dashboard and a digital stopwatch in the instrument cluster. That’s on top of the regular Sport Chrono components.

Porsche says the new Porsche 911 GT3 will arrive in U.S. as a part of the 2022 model year. (It will be) reaching dealers by Fall 2021. Market specific pricing and order availability will be announced closer to that time.