Mitsubishi Reveals The New 2022 Outlander With More Aggressive Styling, New Tech And A New Engine: News

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander rides on a similar platform to some Nissan models, but with its own distinct styling. (Photos: Mitsubishi)

Mitsubishi partnered with Amazon to unveil the 2022 Outlander.

After the automaker rolled out updates for its smaller Outlander Sport and Eclipse Cross, it’s time for the Outlander to get an overhaul. The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander brings those changes into focus, as the automaker revealed its revamped crossover Tuesday. Like its siblings, the updated model brings styling changes to the table — the most distinct since the third-generation model launched back in 2014. The automaker took a slightly different approach to unveiling this model – partnering with Amazon Live for the event.

Up front, the new Outlander gets a look similar to that of the Engleberg Tourer concept that debuted back in 2019. The spy photos we saw last year also proved accurate, in that Mitsubishi’s flagship SUV takes on slightly more aggressive styling, with new LED lighting and large headlight assemblies. A chrome strip connects the running lights and fog lights on each side. To give it a bit more presence, the grille also extends slightly farther down the front fascia than the previous model.

Overall, the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander rides on a wheelbase 1.4 inches longer than before. The body is also 0.6 inches longer, 2 inches wider and 1.5 inches taller than the third-generation model. That should help for legroom, which was lacking in the rear seats before.

What’s going on under the hood?

The GT model’s old V6 is gone, as is the 2.4-liter engine that filled out the rest of the Outlander range. Instead, this new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander gets a 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine. Making 181 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque, the engine shared with the Nissan Rogue also mates up to a continuously variable transmission. Mitsubishi’s Super All-Wheel Control system remains, though this time the car gets a drive mode selector with six distinct settings. Lest you think that’s an all-wheel drive only feature, don’t despair: front-wheel drive models get it as well (though with just five settings).

Unlike its Nissan platform mate, though, the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander does sport unique suspension and drivetrain tuning for the S-AWC system. MI-PILOT Assist also makes an appearance, as an adaptation of Nissan’s ProPilot Assist. With that, you get features like traffic jam assist, as well as steering assist and adaptive cruise control.

A plug-in hybrid model is also on its way, though no specifics are available there just yet. Mitsubishi did not announce fuel economy for the standard Outlander either, but we’d expect this car to land somewhere in the high-20s on the combined EPA cycle.

Technology

Thanks to the new design, the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander also takes on some welcome interior updates over the old car. On the styling front, the new car takes on a much more squared-off aesthetic, from the HVAC vents to the infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster. Speaking of which, that 12.3-inch instrument display replaces the old analog gauges, at least on higher-end models. A 10.8-inch head-up display is also available, as is a new infotainment screen in either 8 or 9-inch forms, depending on the model. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability are baked in, with the latter offering wireless connectivity.

Other standard equipment includes three-row seating, USB-A and USB-C charging ports, 18-inch wheels and 11 airbags.











At $26,990 to start, the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander ES kicks off the range in front-wheel drive guise. That’s roughly a $900 increase over the previous generation, which isn’t a huge ask considering the amount of updates on tap. Against the aging third-generation model, this new Outlander looks like it packs enough notable improvements to make it worth that price hike. From there, the range modes up through SE, SEL Touring and SEL trims.

The updated 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander goes on sale in April.