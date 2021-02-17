The Artura Is McLaren’s High-Performance Hybrid Supercar, Packing A Twin-Turbo V6: News

Images: McLaren

The all-new McLaren Artura is the automaker’s first-ever plug-in, High-Performance Hybrid (HPH) supercar.

With a base price of $225,000 (USD), the McLaren Artura combines a EV system to a new twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces a combined 671 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque. Not only does the Artura replace the 570S Sports Series, it leapfrogs the McLaren GT, which is now the base McLaren. This new power is connected to an all-new eight-speed twin-clutch transmission. There is no reverse gear; rather, the electric motor simply changes its rotation and pulls the vehicle back.





The Artura uses McLaren’s first electronic-differential. McLaren says that an all-new rear suspension setup, updated electro-hydraulic steering and Proactive Damping Control enhance agility, stability and dynamic performance. It will use the next-generation Pirelli P-Zero Corsa tires.

According to the automaker, on a European cycle, the vehicle can get up to 50 MPG.

It comes with a 7.4-kWh lithium-ion battery pack which weighs 194 pounds, and it can power the vehicle solely on electricity for up to 19 miles. In two-and-a-half hours, you can get up to an 80 percent charge. The electric motor alone makes 94 horsepower and 166 lb-ft of torque. Despite the weight of the batteries, EV components and the electric motor, total weight is a scant 3,303 pounds.

Like all McLarens, lightness is the key:

“(The McLaren Artura is the) First model to be built on all-new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA). uniquely optimized for HPH powertrains and built in-house at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre (MCTC) in the Sheffield region. Lightweight body featuring superformed aluminum and carbon fiber. (It) has perfect supercar proportions; ‘form follows function’ design philosophy gives ‘shrink-wrapped’ pure and functional look. Class-leading power-to-weight ratio of 481bhp/ton* (at lightest dry weight of 3,075lbs*).” McLaren Press

McLaren says, that on top of their 3.0second 0 to 60 time, the Artura can run 0-124 mph in 8.3 second, and 0-186mph in 21.5 seconds.

The interior is all-new with all of the key controls accessible with hands on the wheel. There is a new 8-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system and a advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). You also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with Over-The-Air (OTA) updates and future upgrades.

The McLaren Artura comes with a 5-year vehicle warranty; six-year battery warranty and 10-year body warranty. You can order one today on McLaren’s website.