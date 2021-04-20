Video: Does The All-New Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Have What It Takes To BEAT The Toyota RAV4?

The All-New Hyundai Tucson hybrid is impressive in many ways, and it takes the fight to the segment dominating Toyota RAV4 hybrid.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is bigger (in every dimension) than the previous model, and the all-new Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is remarkably efficient as well. Hyundai is aiming directly at Toyota as they offer a variety of Tucsons that go toe-to-toe with RAV4s. There will be a few variations of the gas models, along with the hybrid and a PHEV.

This is an all-new vehicle on an all-new platform. Basically, every component is new, and the new hybrid powertrains are sporting some interesting tech.

With an estimated 226 of total system combined horsepower, the hybrid powertrain 1.6-liter turbocharged engine makes 258 lb-ft of torque. The standalone numbers would be 180 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque. With the 44.2 kW electric motor and a 1.49 kWh battery pack, it’s competitive. This hybrid setup comes with a six-speed automatic transmission.

The all-new Hyundai Tucson hybrid “Blue” is rated at 38 mpg city, 38 mpg highway and 38 mpg combined. While the power numbers exceed Toyota, the efficiency numbers fall short of the Toyota RAV4 hybrid’s 40 mpg combined.

Image: Hyundai

The all-new Hyundai Tucson Hybrid models feature Hyundai’s e-handling technology. In a way, it’s similar to Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control system. It works transparently with the steering and braking (using the electric motor). This system increases the tire contact patch on the road for enhanced traction and steering response. The Hyundai e-handling technology also Then, an electric motor applies precise torque to the rear axle, increasing the rear tire contact patches. According to Hyundai, this enhances traction and control accelerating out of the corner.

Hyundai will offer wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Hyundai Digital Key (Smartphone app), Remote Smart Park Assist, along with Remote Start with heated and ventilated seats. Prices for the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Blue HEV AWD start at $29,050

Between the high power output of the hybrid system, the revised suspension and this e-handling tech, it sure looks like the all-new Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is a serious contender. In this video, Roman and Tommy take you through a walkaround of the new vehicle. Have a look!