Mercedes-Benz Previews Its New ‘T-Class’ Concept EQT Family Van: News

We bet you can’t guess who is going to headline the virtual debut for the Mercedes-Benz T-Class. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes’ next van isn’t a workhorse.

At least, the forthcoming Mercedes-Benz ‘T-Class’ isn’t the sort of van we’ve come to expect from the brand here in the U.S. Instead of aiming at Metris rivals like the Ram ProMaster City or the soon-to-be-axed Nissan NV200, this van pitches itself squarely at families. Using its “Sensual Purity” design language, the Concept EQT previews a leisure-friendly, fully electric van that will fully reveal itself on May 10. For now, there’s the simple teaser image you see above to get an idea of where Mercedes is going with this.

Here, the automaker aims to offer a more compact version of the Metris, known as the V-Class in its passenger form over in Europe. To headline their city van, they’ve tapped pro skateboarder Tony Hawk. Perhaps that’s to create a more powerful connection to retail buyers, as Mercedes is emphatically clear throughout its statement that this is not a commercial van. Instead, it’s “an attractive entry-level model that will allow families and leisure active private customers to step into the Mercedes-Benz world.” The T-Class, as it were, will split from the small ‘Citan’, which is a smaller cargo van sold in Europe co-developed with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.

While this EQT likely won’t make it over to the U.S., we will get more detailed information in early May regarding technical specs. More importantly, it’s another sign of Mercedes’ electric intentions, and that will translate to the brand’s current U.S. offerings, including a U.S.-built electric Sprinter in 2023.

And while we’re talking about vans, here’s a bit of a throwback to the current-gen Metris on sale in the United States: