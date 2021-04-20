Spied: Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Plug-In Hybrid Caught In The Wild!

Andre caught the new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe up in the Rocky Mountains.

While Stellantis has announced much of their 4xe plug-in hybrid ambitions over the past several months, including with the Wrangler 4xe, we’re still waiting for the next chapter with the new Grand Cherokee. In this video, Andre caught the yet-to-be-revealed two-row model, with one neat twist. Instead of the familiar sound of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 or a rumbling Hemi V8, there the car pulling out from a lot in the Colorado mountains lacked any distinct engine note. As it happens, we have further confirmation that Jeep will, as they announced with the larger Grand Cherokee L, launch a plug-in hybrid 4xe across the whole lineup.

Naturally, until Stellantis actually confirms it there’s not much we can say about the specs. That said, we can make some educated guesses based on the Wrangler 4xe we have now. The PHEV manages 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque in Jeep’s iconic off-roader. We typically don’t see major shifts in horsepower or torque between Stellantis models with similar powertrains, so I’d expect those figures to remain consistent here. The powertrain mates an electric motor and battery pack to Jeep’s fairly new 2.0-liter turbo engine. Jeep may well offer both the 3.6-liter Pentastar and the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 in the two-row Grand Cherokee, as they are available in the three-row Grand Cherokee L.

Since new Grand Cherokee prototypes are showing up in quite a few places, fortunately we don’t have too much longer to wait to find out. Information on the two-row model should arrive in the coming weeks. In the meantime, take a look at what Andre spotted in the video below: