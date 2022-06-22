Have a Sneak Peek at the 2023 Honda CR-V – From the Inside!

This is the new 2023 Honda CR-V’s interior. (Images: Honda)

Like all of the recently updated, and upgraded Honda products, the 2023 Honda CR-V will benefit from an all-new interior design, with lots of tech goodies.

Honda is still sending out teasers of the upcoming 2023 Honda CR-V, and this time we have an interior shot. It makes sense that they hold off on a full-blown debut right away, they just launched the all-new 2023 Honda HR-V. As such, Honda is simply being polite, and would rather not usurp the new HR-V’s spotlight. Soon, we will see a large media blitz with a bevy of 2023 CR-V images.

This is the only thing Honda stated with this image:

“Sporty and modern. Fine Craftsmanship. Upscale touches. Even more space. America’s best-selling SUV of the past quarter century is raising the stakes with a more premium, comfortable and high-tech interior that’s perfect for daily life and fun weekend adventures. More details on the all-new 2023 CR-V will be revealed on July 12 as Honda continues the rollout of its “Year of the SUV”. #HondaCRV” Honda

Yep, not a lot to go on. Fortunately, this image gives us a pretty good idea about what we should expect. Especially when you compare the 2023 interior with a shot of the current model’s interior. I provided those images below.

2023 Honda CR-V

The 2023 CR-V interior is above, and the current CR-V’s interior is below.

2022 Honda CR-V

Right off the bat, it’s clear to see that the new CR-V’s interior will get the same horizontal treatment many new Honda products are getting. This angular, less fussy design is complimented by a larger infotainment screen that sits atop the dashboard, as opposed to being inside of the dash. The vent locations, switchgear and IP display look up-market too.

All in all, it looks like the 2023 Honda CR-V will be a little sharper inside and out. Click (here) to see additional teaser images.

