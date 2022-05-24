Here’s a Teaser of the 2023 Honda CR-V – Why So Serious?

What’s known by the automaker as the “Year of the SUV” has given us a new HR-V, a revised Passport, and now the 2023 Honda CR-V.
It may not ignite your passion, but there are a lot of people who are excited to see the new face of the 2023 Honda CR-V. This promises to be a more efficient, sportier version with more capability. That’s all we got. Honda is holding their cards close to their chest and only gave us these few spoilers.
Now, just because I had it on hand, I wanted you guys to look at the old (2022) nose, versus the new one. I added the images below.
In North America, Honda sold over 400,000 CR-Vs in 2021. The only automaker to top this number was Toyota with the RAV4. That North American Number is close to 470,000 in 2021. Still, a LOT of people bought the CR-V. Also, keep in mind that Honda doesn’t sell to fleets, unlike Toyota. As such, the numbers are even more compelling.
See the difference?
To be honest, I think it looks a lot more serious, and aggressive. The old CR-V was softer and less grumpy upfront. Not that making something sharper is a bad thing. I kind of dig it, personally.
According to Honda, more information on the ’23 model will drop this summer. We also expect to get more information about powertrains soon enough.
Speaking of new Hondas and “The Year of the SUV.”
Yea, we WILL be going to the Honda HR-V event next month, and we’ll get a taste of what the designers have in mind for the future.