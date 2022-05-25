(Video) Jaguar’s Best-Selling F-Pace Has TWO Things You Wish Your Engine Had!

Is the Jaguar F-Pace purr-fect? I know, it’s corny, but to Jaguar, it is their most profitable model – so maybe it is?

According to Roman – the 2022 Jaguar F-Pace we’re testing isn’t exactly the cat’s meow. While he likes the overall packaging and driving feel, he isn’t a fan of the aged design. He did say it has a “well tailored interior,” but didn’t seem moved about the rest of the onboard amenities. On top of that, he’s driven the hotter version, with the beefy V8 – and this one doesn’t feel as special to him.

More importantly, this model runs over $70,000 – which is excessive for a non-German competitor.

The 2022 Jaguar F-Pace is the automaker’s best selling, and better all-around utility vehicle in terms of size. Competing with the BMW X3 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC (among others) the F-Pace already has a mountain to climb.

Turbos and a supercharger come with this 2022 Jaguar F-Pace

This Jaguar comes with an inline six-cylinder that’s turbocharged AND supercharged. It makes 335 horsepower and 357-lbs ft of torque paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It comes standard with all-wheel drive (AWD). As other automakers (like Volvo) have shown in the past, using both forms of air induction help mitigate turbo lag, and power drop off at higher speeds. It also has the potential for decent fuel mileage. This Jaguar gets 20 mog city, 27 highway and 22 mpg combined.

Sharing components and tech with the Range Rover Velar, the F-Pace is a bit more on-road-orientated. This particular 2022 Jaguar F-Pace comes with massive, 21-inch wheels. Roman expected a poor ride with these oversized wheels, but he was pleasantly surprised with a buttoned-down cruise. The 2022 Jaguar F-Pace actually has a decent base price that’s just south of $40,000; however, with options, you can easily crest the $73,000 mark – like our tester.

The elephant – or big cat – in the room is the issue of reliability. Roman mentions the low sales numbers of JLR products, especially here in the United States. Sadly, the automaker is still plagued by reliability issues. Still, the recent data in the U.S. indicates that JLR isn’t as bad as Volvo, Kia, Lincoln and Jeep (among others). I guess that’s a good thing?

In this video, Roman gives us a first-hand walk-around, drive and his unbiased option of the Jaguar. Check it out!