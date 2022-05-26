(Video) Shockingly Awesome: The New Acura Integra Is One of The LAST Performance Car Bargains!

2023 Acura Integra (Image: TFLcar)

The 2023 Acura Integra is more than a Honda Civic Si with extra schmutz and a hatch – it looks like a lot of car for the money

Tommy got a chance to sample the 2023 Acura Integra, and he thinks it’s a bargain. Technically, this is the fifth generation of the Integra, as the RSX (the replacement for the Integra in our market) was known as an Integra in other markets. Anyway – this 2023 Integra is based on the current Honda Civic Si, a vehicle I already considered to be outstanding to driving. Unfortunately, that Si lacked a bit in terms of interior refinement, and visual pizazz.

It’s possible that this 2023 Acura Integra has remedied the few shortcomings the Honda Civic Si has.

Starting at $30,800 for the base model, Tommy notes that it costs $35,800 for a fully loaded model. Compared to its German rivals, like the ($34,800 base) Audi A3 and ($35,700 base) BMW 2-Series, among others, the Integra is a huge bargain.

That’s not Tommy, but he has the same taste in footwear. Image: Acura

It may be Honda power – but it’s still GOOD power..

Powered by a 200-horsepower, 1.5L VTEC four-cylinder engine, it makes 192 lbs-feet @ 1800 rpm. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) comes standard, but you can get a slick six-speed manual transmission with the A-Spec model. You also get a limited slip differential, and an adaptive suspension system as well.

Of course, there are a lot of haters out there who are either bugged that it is based on the Civic, or that it doesn’t look like the previous generation Integras. This is silly, but we understand people fearing change. Sure, it is based on the Civic Si, and most of the exterior measurements are the same, or similar. The biggest difference is the width, which is just over an inch wider in the Integra.

All in all, the 2023 Acura Integra plays off the strengths of the Civic Si, but it makes the character even better with a snazzy interior, lots of tech, and a unique design.

At the very least, Tommy sure seems to like it…