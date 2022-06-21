(Video) Is The All Electric 2023 Cadillac Lyriq REALLY Better Than a Tesla Model Y?

Image: Cadillac

Is the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq the absolute end-all of modern electric, luxurious crossovers? Or does Tesla have something to say about that?

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is a monumentally important vehicle for General Motors as it represents a major public display of its newest tech. Sure, the GMC Hummer EV was the first to show-off the new Ultium battery tech, but very few have access. The Lyriq is different, it is far more accessible, and will find its way into more driveways shortly. With a starting price of $62,990, it’s more than competitive with the Tesla Model 3 – right out of the box.

“These are important steps for Cadillac, as we make good on our promise to deliver an EV offering more than 300 miles of range and move toward an all-electric portfolio by 2030. Cadillac will define the future of luxury transportation through its range of forthcoming EVs, and it all begins with Lyriq.” Global Cadillac Vice President Rory Harvey.

Cadillac announced that the RWD Cadillac Lyriq has an EPA rating of 312 miles. The “base” model has a single motor making 340 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. It’s rear-wheel drive (RWD) and has a 100.4-kWh Ultium battery pack. There will also be a 500-hp all-wheel drive (AWD) model, but the range has not officially rated by the EPA.

Check out our hands on video with Roman!