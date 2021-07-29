Video: Finally, Is The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing The Long-Awaited BMW M3 Killer?

Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing. (Images: Cadillac)

The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing is a long-waited sports sedan that we paired with professional driver Paul Gerrard.

What is the performance potential of the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing? The numbers and hype are so great that we asked former Stig on Top Gear America, Paul Gerrard – to give it a looksee. Over the past little while, we’ve heard rumors about the potential performance prowess of the CT4-V Blackwing. Unlike the standard “V” models, it appeared that Cadillac was aiming this squarely at the BMW M3. The real numbers are impressive.

The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing has a 472 horsepower, twin-turbocharged V-6. It makes 445 lb-ft of torque and comes with a six-speed manual (hallelujah!), or 10-speed automatic transmission. This Caddy weighs less than two tons, and it’s rear-wheel drive. On top of that, it has a proper manual transmission. Cadillac’s performance future may truly challenge BMW.

…but not for long

Unfortunately, these amazing numbers are tempered by hard facts: the Blackwing powertrains have a limited lifespan. Unusually, GM opted not to put either Blackwing powertrain in their Escalade – which is their best seller. Also, Cadillac announced that they will be going all-electric in the next few years. So, these internal-combustion beasties won’t be around for long.

The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing base price is $58,995, and fully loaded, it tops out at $87,775. Sure, that’s a lot of dough for a performance sedan, but the 2022 BMW M3 has a base price of $69,900.

Our man Paul heads to VIR (Virginia International Raceway) to put the CT4-V Blackwing to the test. This is a pre-embargo review, so his driving impressions will have to wait a bit for our second video. During his review, he got an ear-full from Cadillac regarding their racing program, and how it applies to their products. It appears – they actually do.

Important note: keep your eyes on Paul during the first few seconds of the video. He actually devours a bug during his open. Oh, and the car’s on-screen presence is worth watching too! Driving impressions are coming, but are currently under embargo until early August. Stay tuned for more coming up soon.