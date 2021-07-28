Major Plans: Rivian Files Six Trademark Applications For New SUV And Truck Names: News

Big ambitions, but we'll have to wait and see what actually comes of these trademarks

The Rivian R1S and R1T are still gearing up for production, but that doesn’t mean Rivian isn’t planning into the future. (Images: Rivian)

New trademark applications show Rivian’s intent to build out its lineup.

Frustrating as it as to wait until (hopefully) September to see the R1S and R1T, Rivian looks to scoop up more trademarked names to build out its portfolio. Company CEO RJ Scaringe alluded to just that back in 2019, when he told Bloomberg about plans to build six bespoke models by 2025. Excluding the van it’s building for Amazon, the firm evidently plans to roll out at least four more models over the coming years. News emerged via the Rivian Owners Forum of new trademark applications for a host of names beyond the ones we already know.

Sticking with the alphanumeric theme, Rivian aims to lock down ‘R3T’, ‘R4T’ and ‘R5T’ for its pickup line, as well as ‘R3S’, ‘R4S’ and ‘R5S’ for the SUV side. If you’re wondering what happened with the ‘2’ models, the company filed applications for the Rivian 2T and 2S back in 2019. Whether we’ll see some shorter named models with the brand spelled out or the shorter, three-character names in the future is anyone’s guess at this point. Most likely, we’ll see some smaller and more affordable crossover and pickup variants.

Rivian just secured $2.5 billion in additional funding this week — money that will go toward these upcoming products. The company also aims to build out a second U.S. manufacturing plant, but hasn’t announced a location just yet.