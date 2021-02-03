Surprise, Surprise: Cadillac’s New CT4-V Blackwing And CT5-V Blackwing Muscle Sedans Sold Out In Minutes

There's still plenty of appetite for super sedans, it seems — but the pre-orders are full for now

Only 500 folks could “successfully” place their pre-order.

Happy Wednesday, folks! Did you get some rest? Are you working through the morning routine? How about placing your pre-order for the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V or CT5-V Blackwing, did you do that? If you were thinking about pulling the trigger, you’re (unfortunately) too late — at least for now. Cadillac announced Wednesday morning that all 500 reservations — yes, that’s all there were — had sold out almost immediately.

“Reservations for the CT5-V Blackwing were filled within minutes,” the statement says. “Shortly afterwards, reservations for the CT4-V Blackwing were filled as well.”

“Well, duh”, I hear you respond at your screen. Only set out with 500 orders on a manual sports sedan (#Savethemanuals represent), and folks are going to flock to the website to slap down their reservation deposits. Still, with a price tag at $59,990 and $84,990 for the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing respectively, I wondered if folks would hesitate a little bit. After all, you could have a sweet Audi RS3 or a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 (at least a base one) for those sorts of commitments. Maybe a Dodge Charger Hellcat, if sheer brute power strikes your fancy. Nope, clearly the appetite is there.

All hope is not lost, if you wanted to get one

But if you were jonesing to get a Blackwing in your driveway, don’t despair. This is just the first round of pre-orders, and more inventory will be available…eventually. “Customers that were not able to successfully reserve one of the first 250 of their preferred model, have the opportunity to sign up for a waitlist and will be contacted by their dealer as soon as more inventory is available,” the statement goes on. You can do that right here, if you wish.

Or, you can be one of the folks who will let this debut pass you by without a second thought. If this sort of car isn’t your thing, I don’t blame you. I, for one, will just lament in the fact that even if I were quick enough to snipe a reservation, I couldn’t afford the actual car, and as such will envy those who follow this through to actual delivery. If you’re one of the envious folks, I don’t blame you for that either. Both these cars look pretty awesome — at least on paper.

We should be able to test these out in the summer, so stay tuned for that!