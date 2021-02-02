News: Barrett-Jackson Will Auction Off Ford Bronco And Mustang Mach 1 VIN 001 For Charity

Several big-name launches are up this year, and the first examples are set to cross the auction block at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale next month. (Photos: Ford)

The first examples of the Ford Bronco and Mustang Mach 1 are headed to auction.

Barrett-Jackson announced Tuesday that the first 2021 Ford Bronco and Ford Mustang Mach 1 to roll off their respective assembly lines will hit the auction block for charity. The first event in this year’s calendar is the Scottsdale, Arizona auction between March 20-27, 2021. As with the other high-profile vehicles to hit Scottsdale this year like the Ram TRX, the entire hammer price will go to charity.

The 2021 Bronco First Edition, just one of 7,000 Ford will build, is a fully-loaded two-door model with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine. This particular car (unlike the Badlands above) is finished in Lightning Blue, though you do get the off-road kit the Badlands and Sasquatch package brings to the table. One hundred percent of the proceeds from that auction will benefit the National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound. Both are part of Ford’s “Bronco Wild Fund”, to responsibly connect people to the outdoors.

As for the Mustang Mach 1, those proceeds will go to the JDRF, an organization funding type 1 diabetes research. This particular Mustang is the current stepping stone between the regular Mustang GT and the Shelby GT500, as Ford discontinued both the Bullitt and the GT350 models last year. Also unlike a standard GT, the Mach 1 is more of a purpose-built track car using the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine with a 6-speed manual transmission.

We’ll post updates covering what each car actually brings in, so stay tuned for those updates!