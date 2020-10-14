The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Now Has An Official Price — Starts At $52,915

(Images: Ford)

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 revives an age-old name, but until now we didn’t know exactly how much what the newest model would cost. Now, the order books are officially open. You can put your name in for a Mach 1 at your local Ford dealer if you happen to have $52,915 (including destination). That’s certainly not cheap, but it’s not as bad as some may expect.

That price is, naturally, before options, of which there’s at least one critical choice. The Handling Package, first announced back in June, is available for manual transmission models. Yes, you can spec this car with a 10-speed automatic (unlike the outgoing Shelby GT350). But, if you’re a diehard Mach 1 enthusiast, why would you want to do that. Rather than using the Getrag gearbox from the GT and the Bullitt here, keep in mind the Mach 1 borrows the Tremec 3160 unit from the defunct GT350 instead. If you prefer to row your own gears, this is now the best option you have in the Mustang lineup. Ford’s Handling Package for the Mach 1 adds wider wheels, higher downforce front splitter, new front wheel lip moldings, a low-gloss swing spoiler with a Gurney flap and rear tire spats straight from the Shelby GT500.

At the heart of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is not the old GT350’s Voodoo flat-plane crank V-8. Instead, you get the 5.0-liter engine from the Mustang GT, with 480 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque.

On the pricing front, the Mach 1 is a relatively small ask over a GT Premium coupe with Ford’s Performance Package – Level 2 option. Add in all those features (which come standard on this model), and that car will be touching the $51,000 mark.

Of course, you could go all out and get the Shelby GT500 instead, as that’s the current king of the Mustangs. Check out more on that below: