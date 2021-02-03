“No Way Norway!” GM Previews 2021 Super Bowl LV EV Commercial

Will Farrell and the Cadillac LYRIQ (Images: GM)

Will Ferrell takes GM on an epic EV adventure to Norway – sort of…

Every year, TFLCar.com rounds up the best automotive ads that pop up in the Super Bowl, and this year, GM is starting with Will Ferrell taking on Norway. Yep, whether or not you actually care about the teams playing in Super Bowl LV (on February 7th), we’re all into big commercials.

The synopsis is, interesting. Alarmed that Norway is ahead on implementing EVs, Will Ferrell leads some friends to Scandinavia to say, “No Way Norway!” That’s basically the gist. Comedy aside, we get to see the Cadillac LYRIQ in action, along with a hit of a Hummer EV. They pack a lot in. In 90-seconds, we see a pirates, a crushed globe, archery, three popular comedic actors, a massive cargo ship… and EVs.

In many ways, this commercial is bringing GM’s (gm’s) vision of the near future to the masses.

General Motors is planning on introducing 30 new EVs by 2025, which is just four years off. The Cadillac LYRIQ and GMC Hummer EV featured in this video are expected in dealerships within about a year. Add to that a new Chevrolet Bolt, and Bolt EUV (among others) will debut very soon. Not all of their upcoming EVs will benefit from the new Ultium batteries right off the bat. GM indicated that future vehicles will use this power source across the board.

One final note: it looks like The Weekend is performing at the halftime show. What’s amazing here is that they made Super Bowl LV happen on the weekend. I guess that’s just to keep the whole “The Weekend” theme consistent. That’s the NFL for you.

Anyway, enjoy the video and stay tuned for our comprehensive roundup of all of the watch-worthy super bowl ads right here!