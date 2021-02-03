Spied: Is The Next Honda Civic Si? Check Out These Images!

The eleventh-gen Honda Civic was recently spotted testing in Columbus, Ohio. (Image: Civic11 Forum)

It’s possible that this test vehicle could be the next Honda Civic Si.

There’s an all-new Honda Civic coming our way, and this test vehicle (courtesy of Civic11 Forum) might just be the next Honda Civic Si. For non Honda fans, the Civic Si is a performance variant of the regular Civic. It has a sportier engine, suspension and character. The Si slots between the Sport model and the high-performance Civic Type-R.

“A 2022 Civic Hatchback Prototype was spotted driving in Columbus, Ohio with what looks like a rear spoiler!” That quote came from the forum. For those of you who don’t know, the Honda UK plant in Swindon is closing. Now, the hatchback (among others) will join the sedan in the Ohio plant. As this is the case, it makes sense that test vehicles/test-mules and prototypes are seen buzzing around in Ohio.

If you look carefully at these images, you’ll notice a few things that (may) indicate that the next Honda Civic Si is testing. Dual exhaust, aggressive rolling gear and a possible spoiler certainly look interesting. On top of that, we’ve discussed the broader changes coming to the 2022 Honda Civic.





Why is this a big deal?

Honda sells a lot of Civics. Despite 2020 being a terrible year, Honda managed to sell over 300,000 Civics in North America. Even though many consumers are heading towards crossovers, Honda’s presence in the world of affordable cars is still strong. Not only that, Honda offers lots of performance variants of the Civic. Everything from the Sport, to the Si and the mighty Civic-R have a solid reputation for top-notch performance.

We expect to see the newest batch of Honda Civics to not only continue the tradition, but make them better.

On a side note: I have to say, the disguised Honda Civic in these photos reminded me of a 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse from the back. I know, it wouldn’t look that way without the cladding – but still…

Check out more in the short clip below: