Mini Takes The States Is Back For 2022! Here’s When The 8th MTTS Rally Is Happening: News

After a two-year pause, Mini Takes the States is officially back on schedule in 2022. (Images: Mini)

This Mini Takes the States rally could be huge after a two-year hiatus.

After the COVID pandemic put the rally on ice for 2020 and 2021, Mini Takes the States will officially kick off once more next year. From July 9-17, cars from across the brand’s lineup and history will take to American roads in celebration of what is, in our experience, an awesome and tight-knit community. “After being home-bound for so long,” Experiential Marketing Manager Caryn Grun said, “our team at Mini USA is excited to get out on the road and rally together with our Mini community.”

To that end, the 2022 version of Mini Takes the States will head out from the same cities planned for the 2020 rally. That means leaving from Burlington, Vermont and ending at BMW/Mini’s performance center in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Mini says the rally will follow the same route, albeit “with a few extra twists and turns possible” for the event. The final route will be confirmed in the coming months.

This year, Mini will again partner with the Best Friends Animal Society as the official charity partner for Mini Takes The States 2022. “We know that 65% of all Mini owners have a pet so this continued partnership with Best Friends aligns well with our customers and our brand,” Grun said. One of the largest MTTS events was back in 2018, when 3,600 owners converged on Keystone, Colorado from each end of the country for the “Rally to the Rockies”.