A New Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Is Coming In 2022: News

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is currently one of the only larger plug-in SUVs — and a new one is on the way. (Images: Mitsubishi)

The new Mitsubishi Outlander doesn’t have a PHEV version, but that’s about to change.

At the moment, you still have to buy the last-generation Mitsubishi Outlander if you want the plug-in hybrid version. On Thursday, though, the automaker shared two teaser images confirming the next model is coming. The new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will arrive in the U.S. market during the second-half of 2022, sporting some crucial changes.

Of course, the PHEV will sport similar styling and technological updates to the standard fourth-generation Mitsubishi Outlander. This time around, the Outlander PHEV will get a more powerful electric motor and a larger battery. Mitsubishi did not disclose exact numbers in their official announcement, however. The current, third-generation-based PHEV model manages 221 horsepower from its 2.4-liter engine and electric motor, as well as 24 miles on battery power alone. We’d expect at least a modest improvement on those figures going forward.

The new plug-in Mitsubishi Outlander will also get three-row seating, unlike the last model. That affords similar practicality to the standard gas model, while ostensibly offering a decently powerful drivetrain and better fuel economy. That may offer an alternative to the Outlander’s Nissan Rogue cousin, as Nissan has not committed to reviving the hybrid version of its most popular crossover. In fact, plug-in hybrid crossovers are still fairly thin on the ground, with the Toyota RAV4 Prime and Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid being two of the Outlander’s most notable rivals in that field.