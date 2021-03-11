2022 Jeep Wagoneer Revealed: Jeep’s Newest And Largest SUV Starts From $59,995 With A 5.7-Liter Hemi V8: Here Are The Details!

The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer brings back one of the brand’s most iconic nameplates as a modern, three-row body-on-frame SUV. (Photos: Jeep/Stellantis)

Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer have returned.

From the more humble, everyday family three-row family haulers to the svelte and luxurious experience, the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer round out the competition among the big three in truck-based SUVs Wednesday. After nearly three decades, one of the brand’s most iconic nameplates has officially returned, in two identically-sized, yet in some ways markedly different packages. We’re covering the Grand Wagoneer over on TFLtruck, while the more approachable Wagoneer will live here on TFLcar for now. So for the more expensive and luxurious competitor to the Lincoln Navigator and Cadillac Escalade, head over to TFLtruck.com.

The Wagoneer (right) debuts alongside its more luxurious sibling, the Grand Wagoneer (left).

Focusing in on the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer, we start with the boxy, distinctive styling that’s part-retro, as well as wholeheartedly modern Jeep design. The chrome-shrouded seven-slot grille rakes ever so slightly forward as it did on the old SJ Wagoneers, while a new typeface spells out the model name along the hood and the doors. On the sides, both Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are joined by forward-facing American flags, signaling the car’s Detroit-built pedigree. Riding atop a similar platform to the Ram 1500, Stellantis builds the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer as the recently renovated Mack Assembly Complex in Michigan.

In terms of dimensions, the new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer sit on a 123.0-inch wheelbase. At 214.7 inches long, these SUVs are slightly longer than the Chevrolet Tahoe/GMC Yukon and Ford Expedition/Lincoln Navigator. On the other hand, they’re also shorter in length than the Chevrolet Suburban/GMC Yukon XL/Cadillac Escalade ESV and the Ford Expedition Max.

2022 Jeep Wagoneer performance and tech capabilities

Two of Stellantis’ workhorse V8 engines make another appearance for the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. While the latter, with all its posh appointments, gets the larger 6.4-liter Hemi V8, the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer launches with the smaller, but still relatively potent 5.7-liter engine coupled to an eTorque 48-volt mild hybrid system. The results are 392 horsepower and 404 lb-ft of torque, along with an eight-speed transmission. Since we’re talking about a new SUV model built on a truck chassis, though, the most impressive figure is its towing. The Wagoneer comes with a lower 3.21 rear axle ratio, yet it can tow 10,000 pounds — a class-leading figure that usurps the Ford Expedition’s 9,100 pounds with its Max Towing Package.

Jeep also claims a healthy off-road capability (naturally), and here are some of the highlights. Three 4×4 systems are available depending on which model you buy — Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II or Quadra-Drive II, the latest of those packing an active low-range transfer case and electronic limited-slip differential. Crawl ratio figures stand at 48:1, while the Wagoneer is also capable of up to 24 inches of water fording capability. As standard, the less expensive Wagoneer is coil-sprung, while an air suspension is available (that’s standard on Grand Wagoneer). Approach, breakover and departure angles come in at 25 degrees, 22 degrees and 24 degrees respectively, while ground clearance is a noteworthy 10 inches.

On the tech front, the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer comes standard with a 10.1-inch version of Stellantis’ Uconnect5 infotainment system, similar to some other recent launches like the Dodge Durango. The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer also packs in semi-autonomous driver aids, such as the Level 2-capable Active Driving Assist, with a hands-free function available later on.

Unlike past Jeeps, the 2022 Wagoneer also features a frameless and fully-digital 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster as standard equipment. A 950-watt, 19-speaker McIntosh premium audio system is also available.

Pricing

The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer is available in three trims (one with late availability), while the Grand Wagoneer comes in four. Pricing for the rear-wheel drive Series I (again, late availability) is the lowest, coming in at $59,995 including Stellantis’ $2,000 destination fee. The Series II is $10,000 more, coming in at $69,995 in two-wheel drive configuration or $72,995 for the 4×4 model. Finally, the Series III rings in at $74,995 or $77,995 for two and four-wheel drive variants. This makes the Wagoneer Jeep’s most expensive model, as you may expect, but at least it’s not as pricey as the Grand Wagoneer, which kicks off at $88,995 including destination.

Seven total configurations are available for the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer. See the details on what you get with each package below:

After both SUVs’ debuts Thursday, both models will open up reservations with a $500 deposit. Deliveries are set to start in the second half of 2021. Check out more in our reveal video below: