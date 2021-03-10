Hyundai Teases The Meaner 2022 Kona N With Hot Hatch-Like Wing And Dual Exhaust

We have a few different flavors of Kona coming our way for 2022, and we can add this turbocharged N model to the list. (Photos: Hyundai)

A small crossover with N-level power? Sounds fun!

The 2022 Hyundai Kona recently made its debut, but one model that’s holding out (at least for now) is the performance ‘N’ model. While its full debut is still a ways off with no official date in sight, Hyundai did tease some images showing what the hot Kona will look like. It’s a more detailed look than we’re generally used to, but we’ll have to wait and see exactly how the specs shake out. As if the Kona didn’t already have enough funky light clusters, too, this seems to be the only one with a triangular third brake light.

We can infer some performance figures, mainly based on the existing Veloster N. We can expect a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine to make its way under the Kona’s hood for a start. That will make it by far the most powerful variant you can buy, chucking out 275 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. Even better for manual enthusiasts, it could well be one of the few models left mated to a six-speed manual transmission. That’s not an absolute given (and seems unlikely to me, given the crossover market), but if nothing else we almost certainly will see an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission make an appearance. Add to that the red accents, beefier exhaust and matte paint among the other subtle tweaks over the mid-range N Line, and Hyundai could have a hot little contender on its hands.

Now, one other question mark is whether this model will have all-wheel drive, or strictly send its front tires scrabbling for grip. Word has it the Kona N will remain front-wheel drive only, and that makes sense given the powertrain has only been used in front-wheel drive applications in the Veloster and Elantra.

We should know more in the coming weeks, especially by this teaser. The full-fledged 2022 Hyundai Kona N should actually hit dealers later this year. If crossovers aren’t your think, the new Elantra N will be an option as well. Check it out below: