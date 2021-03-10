Kia Begins Recall, Tells 380,000 U.S. Owners To Park Their Sportage Or Cadenza Outdoors Due To Fire Risk: News

Many 2017 through 2021 Kia Sportage crossovers are part of this recall. (Image: Kia)

Kia’s safety recall extends to various Kia Sportages and Cadenzas – no injuries or accidents have been reported.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Kia are issuing a recall for nearly 380,000 cars and crossovers sold in the U.S. between 2017 – 2021. Kia says a short circuit in the hydraulic electronic brake control unit can cause excessive current, which can increase the risk of a fire.

According to Kia, owners should park these vehicles away from structures (garages, buildings, overhangs – etc.) until repairs can be applied. Kia is recalling various 2017 through 2021 Sportage crossovers. Recalls have been issued for 2017 through 2019 Cadenza sedans to fix the problem.

2017 Kia Cadenza – Many 2017 through 2019 Cadenza sedans are getting recalled.

Owners will be notified starting April 30, 2021.

Affected vehicles may experience several flashing warning lights, or a burning smell. The TPMS, ABS and other warning lights may be triggered. Dealers will replace fuses in the electrical junction box to fix the problem. Kia says, the recalled vehicles in question, are not equipped with Kia’s Smart Cruise Control system.

If you want additional information, you can go to the NHTSA’s database. You can also search for all of Kia’s safety recalls initiated after July 1, 1994 by clicking here.

Kia stated in a filing to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has no reports of crashes, fires or injuries due to the problem.

Several safety recalls

Over the past decade, Hyundai and Kia have issued several recalls. Recently, in December 2020, Kia recalled 295,000 U.S. vehicles — (including Optima, Soul and Sorento) for possible engine fires. In 2019, Hyundai and Kia recalled 500,000 cars for fire risks. Over three million Hyundai/Kia vehicles have been recalled since 2015.

Owners can contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-(888) 327-4236 for more information. Kia’s customer service line is 1-(800) 333-4542.