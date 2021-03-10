News: 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S580 Pricing Announced, And It’s As Expensive As You’d Expect

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is the pinnacle of Mercedes luxury (at least in its sedans) at the moment. (Photos: Mercedes-Benz)

Who can put a price on luxury?

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS is a hugely impressive, in-vogue SUV with huge stature, huge luxury and — you guessed it — a massive price tag. Still, when you’re shopping in this realm of the automotive world, it’s more about your perspective when you first see the MSRP for the brand’s S-Class flagship sedan. So here it is, official pricing for the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Are you ready? Landing in showrooms in mid-2021, Mercedes’ ultra-luxe sedan starts from $185,950. That’s including the $1,050 destination fee, but again, if you’re shopping at this end of the market you hardly care about destination fees, right?

Naturally, for that sort of money you get every technological gadget and gizmo Mercedes can throw at their luxury cars, at least at this point in time. Multiple MBUX profiles activated by biometric authentication with your fingerprint, face or voice? Near-ear speakers for more personalization? The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S580 has those. On the speaker subject, the near-ear feature allows, say, the driver (or chauffeur, more appropriately) to hear navigation instructions without disturbing passengers in the back. The passengers are treated to active LED ambient lighting, as well as a 30-speaker Burmester 4D surround sound system, as well as a four-seat configuration with a continuous center console, resplendent with all the toys you’d expect for nearly 200 grand. And if you’re wondering about the refrigerated compartment with custom champagne flutes in the back, don’t worry — the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class has those too.

Power and driver’s tech

Not that the chauffeur is left out in the cold on tech, mind you. First up, the “standard” Maybach S580 model packs a twin-turbocharged, mild-hybrid 4.0-liter V8 engine with 496 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. That’s less power than the Maybach GLS, admittedly, but there’s also less mass to waft around here. On the wafting front, everything should stay nice and serene thanks to the car’s AirMatic air suspension and active road noise compensation.

Up front, the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class packs similar technology to the more down-to-earth S-Class. That includes a 360-degree surround view camera, as well as a digital instrument cluster with an augmented reality head-up display.

Is it worth it? Well, for the relative few who can afford to shop in Maybach-land, consider this: Even at $200,000 or even a bit more, it is still only have the price of a Rolls-Royce Phantom. Food for thought.