This Is Mercedes-Benz’s Most Affluent SUV — The $161K Maybach GLS

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is the first SUV for the hyper-luxury marque, but it’s coming strong with presence, prestige and power. As you’d expect, you won’t see any mere plebeians driving these around, as the starting price is more than double that of an entry-level GLS. If you want the privilege of owning one, you’ll have to part with $161,550, including the destination charge.

That makes the Mercedes-Maybach GLS the most expensive car the brand currently offers. Although it’s twice the price of a base GLS, it is still only half the price of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. It’s also on par with a Bentley Bentayga, so you can sort of argue the Maybach is actually sort of affordable, depending on how you slice it. The Range Rover Autobiography is another close competitor, as is the BMW X7 and, eventually, the Bavarian brand’s X8 flagship as well.





For that six-figure asking price, you get an four-seater SUV (yes, there are only four seats) swathed in “sumptuous” appointments, per Mercedes. That includes Nappa leather covering every square inch of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS, including the roof liner, as well as dual 12.3-inch screens up front and 7-inch tablets for the rear passengers. A Burmester 3D surround sound system is par for the course, as is four-zone executive climate control. You even get an “Air Balance” cabin fragrance system with a signature fragrance of white osmanthus blossom with notes of leather and spicy tea.

Before you think that’s a bit ostentatious, remember that you need something more to feel special while you’re riding around in your huge SUV on 23-inch forged wheels. If it tickles your fancy, you can get the Mercedes-Maybach GLS with a refrigerator and custom champagne flutes.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS power

Under the hood, you get a more powerful version of the engine found in the GLS 580. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 manages 550 horsepower with its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8, as well as 538 lb-ft of torque. All that grunt is enough to propel the SUV from 0-60 in 4.8 seconds, according to Mercedes.

Mercedes-Maybach’s first SUV will be available to affluent customers by the end of this year. If luxury doesn’t strike your fancy and you demand absolute power, check out the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 below: