News: 2022 Honda Civic Leaked In Production Guise, Looks Almost Like The Prototype

Honda’s eleventh-generation Civic gets an updated, refined look, but isn’t radically different to the outgoing model. (Photos via CivicXI forum)

With this leaked image, we can see the production Civic won’t differ too much from the prototype.

The photo you see above emerged from China, and recently found its way onto the CivicXI forum. We’re looking at the 2022 Honda Civic sedan in production form, roughly four months after Honda itself revealed the car in prototype form. I use the word “prototype”, but you can tell here the car was more or less production-ready back in November. This time around, if this is the production model intended for all markets, we have a slightly more pronounced, body-colored upper grille, along with reshaped fog lights. Along the side, there are some sporty looking 17 or 18-inch wheels. The mirror caps look just a bit different, but the sedan shown above carries the profile from the prototype pretty much unchanged.



Honda revealed its prototype a few months ago, and the company appears to be fairly happy with it since the white car shown above brings only minor changes. (Photos above and below: Honda)

In short, if you were a fan of what Honda revealed (and, by extension, cues we saw in the tenth-generation model), you won’t be disappointed with the production 2022 Honda Civic.

Here’s what the car’s interior should look like, per Honda design.

Honda will bring the car here in sedan form, and we will eventually see the next-gen hatchback make an appearance. If you’re looking for a coupe (like the Si I drove on a 3,000-mile road trip last year), unfortunately it won’t return.

We should know more official details on the 2022 Honda Civic in the coming months. From there, it should go on sale by summer 2021, with pricing most likely in the lower-$20,000 range.