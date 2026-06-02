The King of Corollas Has Arrived With the 2026 GRMN Corolla

(Images: Toyota)

After months and months of hype, the Toyota GRMN is finally here!

Hot hatchbacks are few and far between anymore, but thankfully we’ve had the Toyota GR Corolla over the past four years to help maintain the balance. Even with 300 horsepower on tap, though, each year of its production run has brought along at least a slightly more hardcore model, be it the Morizo, the Circuit Edition, etc. Now, after initially teasing it last year, the king of hot Corollas has arrived with the GRMN Corolla.

As the “ultimate expression” of the GR Corolla, this GRMN model draws its enhancements from the Super Taikyu race series as well as the Nürburgring, the latter being the threshold to earn Toyota chief Akio Toyoda’s approval. To that end, the 2026 GRMN Corolla brings in aerodynamic tweaks, chassis updates, carbon fiber parts and a bit more torque to make it an even more capable track weapon.

Those carbon fiber bits include the hood, the front fenders, the side spoilers and the rear wing. That wing isn’t entirely static, either, as it does allow for up to 5 degrees of adjustment in 1-degree increments for your optimal setup. The suspension also sees some substantial changes, with new GRMN-specific monotube shock absorbers with internal rebound springs. Gazoo Racing’s team also tuned the power steering, as well as the all-wheel drive system to better handle rear torque distribution.

Power-wise, the 2026 Toyota GRMN Corolla gets slightly more torque than standard, with a bump up to 302 lb-ft (from 295). While the 300 horsepower from the GR Corolla’s high-strung 1.6-liter, three-cylinder turbo engine remains unchanged, it does get an intercooler spray system to help keep things cool on the track, while the usable torque is better between the 4,000 and 4,600 RPM range. Thanks in part to all the carbon fiber, however, the GRMN weighs in at just 3,219 pounds, which is 66 pounds lighter than the base model.

Looking inside the GRMN Corolla

Inside, the 2026 Toyota GRMN Corolla gets a bespoke set of seats, as well as more carbon fiber trim on the dash. GRMN logos are on the headrests, center console and pillar trim, and you even get Toyoda (aka Morizo)’s signature logo on the dashboard to make this hot hatch feel just a bit more special.

When it goes on sale, the GRMN Corolla will be available in Japan, Australia and North America. These Japan-built models will probably cost a pretty penny, though we don’t know exactly how much they’ll cost just yet. For reference, the GR Corolla Premium Plus comes in at $47,935. Take all the unique tweaks and carbon fiber into account, and we’re easily looking at more than $50,000 (and then some, most likely).

It’s also unclear exactly how many GRMN units Toyota will build. Odds are, though, they will be fairly limited, much like the Morizo Edition. When the automaker doled out that initial run, just 181 Morizos (of 200 available globally) went to the U.S. The GRMN will be similarly exclusive, so get ready to snap up your example as soon as possible, if you’re wanting to grab one.