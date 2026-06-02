Honda Recalls Nearly 100K Vehicles to Address Airbag System Defect

This is an expansion of an earlier 2024 recall for the same issue, concerning passenger frontal and knee airbags

(Images: Honda)

A crucial defect in the airbag systems of some Honda vehicles could increase the risk of injury to front passengers.

Honda is recalling an additional 100,000 vehicles to address an airbag-related defect that could cause injury in the event of a crash. According to what the automaker sent the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a problem with the front passenger seat’s weight sensor could cause the airbags to inadvertently deploy in an accident, when the system would otherwise prevent the front passenger airbag from deploying.

That is a particular concern for smaller passengers including young children, as the system’s weight sensors detect and suppress airbag deployment in circumstances where it could actually increase the risk of serious injury. Honda says a capacitor inside the sensor’s printed circuit board can crack after exposure to humidity, and lead to a short circuit that affects the restraint system’s normal ability to deploy or suppress the airbags in a crash.

This recall campaign covers the same problem as an earlier 2024 recall, in which Honda included 750,000 vehicles to address faulty passenger seat weight sensors. The automaker blamed the initial problem on a natural disaster at one of its part suppliers, who temporarily changed the base material of the printed circuit board for the weight sensors. This expansion of the earlier recall campaign, Honda says, is down to that supplier inaccurately estimating and verifying the time frame and scope of vehicles that have this lurking weight sensor defect.

Which cars are affected, and what’s the fix?

Broadly speaking, this recall impacts virtually every Honda and Acura model available between the 2016 and 2022 model years. However, most of the population sits within the Accord, Civic and CR-V (those three being the most popular models). In some cases, like the 2023 and 2025 Ridgeline, the recall only affects a single unit. So, if you own a recent Honda model, especially in the late 2010s or early 2020s, you’ll want to check whether your vehicle is part of the ongoing recalls by checking Honda’s recall website or the NHTSA’s portal (recall number 26V-332 or 24V-064, for the earlier campaign).

Here is a more specific breakdown of the impacted models and model year ranges:

2016 – 2022 Honda Accord (Accord Hybrid: 2017 – 2022)

2017 – 2022 Honda Civic Sedan (Civic Coupe: 2016 – 2020; Civic Hatchback: 2017 – 2021; Civic Type R: 2017 – 2018 & 2021)

2017 – 2022 Honda CR-V (CR-V Hybrid: 2020 – 2022)

2018 – 2020 Honda Fit

2019 – 2021 Honda Insight

2019 – 2021 Honda HR-V

2018 – 2026 Honda Odyssey

2019 – 2021 Honda Passport

2017 – 2022 Honda Pilot

2017 – 2021, 2023, 2025 Honda Ridgeline (2023 and 2025 include one single unit each)

2017 – 2020 & 2022 – 2026 Acura MDX

2019 – 2024 Acura RDX

2018 – 2021 & 2023 Acura TLX

To-date, Honda says it has received 228 warranty claims related to the issue between Feburary 4, 2021 and October 30, 2025. However, there are no reports of injuries or deaths related to inadvertent airbag deployment.