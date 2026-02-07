There Are Some Car-Themed Commercials Lined Up for Super Bowl LX, If You Know Where to Look (Or Just Watch Them Here)

(Image: Toyota)

Super Bowl 60 is just around the corner, and here are some commercials you can expect as the Seahawks take on the Patriots!

Well, while the Denver Broncos were (unfortunately) knocked out of the AFC championship by the New England Patriots, there’s still plenty to hooting and hollering that’ll be going on during Sunday’s Super Bowl game. Along the way, though, we’ll see a hearty slate of car-themed ads. There aren’t any seriously over the top efforts this year, but nevertheless these are the commercials you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for during the big game.

Toyota’s RAV4 commercial hits you in the feels.

“Superhero belt?”

Today, the Toyota RAV4 is the best-selling SUV in America, and it’s been with us in the American market for 30 years now. This ad (one of two Toyota is putting out this year) homes in on that heritage, with a grandfather buckling his young grandson into the back seat of his first-generation model. To make going for a drive that bit more of a fun experience, he calls it the superhero belt.

Fast forward, and we see the now-adult grandson returning the favor, courtesy of the new 2026 Toyota RAV4. Again, it’s nothing super flashy, but hits on the RAV4’s long-standing appeal — remember, the company sold nearly 480,000 in the U.S. last year alone — and hits us ’90s kids out there right in the nostalgia.

Volkswagen: Drivers (still) wanted.

Speaking of the 1990s, we’re keeping that theme rolling with VW’s ad, courtesy of House of Pain’s “Jump Around”. Volkswagen has largely focused on upbeat vibes with its marketing over the years, and that continues with this 90-second extended cut posted to YouTube. The premise? Drivers wanted.

From the funky electric ID.Buzz to the new Tiguan, Taos, Jetta and GTI (of course), this ad might make you want to grab the keys and go for a drive. Maybe it’s just me and I don’t currently own a VW, admittedly, but still…the ad’s style and music choice is good for getting you moving.

VW’s been using the “Drivers Wanted” tag for a couple decades, at least, and it still sticks this time around.

Nissan Rogue: ARE YOU AS SERIOUS ABOUT GAME DAY DIP AS I AM!?

Of the car commercials you’ll see this year, Nissan’s is probably one of the goofier ones. Here, chef Matty Matheson (the Seven Layer Slayer) will be shouting at you about your game day tradition of transporting your amazing game day dip to your friend’s couch. The answer’s simple: the Nissan Dip Seat! “A car seat…for snacks!”

In the process, Matheson shows off the ingenious, and versatile, Nissan Rogue. (The little head dip and that awesome mustache while wearing the Nissan-branded outfit is a hoot. Or maybe I’m just too easily amused, who knows?

But seriously, you’ve got space for your huge bowl of dip, your nachos, your guac and your salsa. What more could you want!? How about some hot peppies and some cheese? Oh yeah, this baby’s got it all. If that’s not enough for you, actress and race car driver Emelia Hartford also takes the dip for a rip, while Nissan sells its most popular model in cheesy infomercial fashion. You can’t get the dip seat, but you can enter to win a brand-new Rogue.

Xfinity is bringing a classic Explorer to sell its amazing, incredible, totally reasonably priced internet service.

All right, Xfinity (aka Comcast) may not have the best customer service record out there…and you don’t have to go far to find testimonials to the fact. Nevertheless, the company is pushing its monolithic internet box as the solution to all your problems (and all of Jurassic Park’s problems).

Plug in, and the park is back online, complete with Sam Neill taking T.Rex selfies, Laura Dern getting in a run with the velociraptors and Jeff Goldblum lounging by the pool. “Wi-Fi, uh, finds a way”. There are a couple first-generation Ford Explorers, of course, again hitting that nostalgia mark.

Uber Eats: “It’s all food, Bradley!”

If you love you some classic Toyota pickup, you’ll enjoy the small cameo in this Uber Eats commercial. Oh, and Matthew McConaughey is in it too, annoying the hell out of Bradley Cooper. Which is funny enough in its own right. He even gets “served” right at the end — I see what you did there, Uber Eats.

Makes you wonder how long Mr. McConaughey has been using the food delivery app before he got paid to promote it, huh?