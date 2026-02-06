Police Respond to Calls About a *Checks Notes* Fire-Juggling Unicyclist Entertaining Traffic

(Image: Commerce City Police Department)

Sitting at a red light can be so boring…until a fire-juggling unicyclist comes along, of course.

Okay, okay, I get this isn’t strictly car-related. I think you’ll bear with me, nonetheless, because here’s something you can definitely file in the “you don’t see that everyday” category. Police in Commerce City, Colorado recently received calls reporting “stoplight entertainment” at. a busy intersection this week. And that entertainment? Yep, a unicyclist. A fire-juggling unicyclist.

Hey, a unicycle is a wheeled vehicle, so we’re going to talk about it here. While I certainly wouldn’t recommend going out and doing this, either, neither the unicyclist or any other party witness to the performance got hurt, so here’s a bit of fun for your Friday afternoon before Super Bowl weekend.

Once police arrived, they shooed the unicyclist away (for obvious safety reasons), but did not issue the person a ticket.

Per Colorado outlet KKTV: “We didn’t give him a ticket. But we also don’t want him to die so we moved him along. His show would best be performed somewhere other than the middle of the roadway.” What a bunch of killjoys.

But seriously, this is something I can’t not show you guys, because like the police department…I didn’t have this one on my 2026 bingo card. To wit, the department noted, “We don’t often get reports like this anymore…well to be fair….we have NEVER gotten a report quite like this one.” Given how crazy the current state of affairs seems, that is actually a bit shocking.

Pedestrian-versus-car accidents are a major issue these days so again, it’s probably not a good idea to go out and do something like this. Nevertheless, it seems like most folks got a kick out of this since no one was hurt. You can check out Commerce City PD’s post and drone footage from the incident below: