Ask Nathan: Testing the 2026 Aston Martin Vantage S, and Pagani’s Manual Miracle Machine (the Utopia)?

In this week's Ask Nathan:

What's it like, driving the 2026 Aston Martin S?

The Pagani Utopia, and it's manual transmission?

The first question comes from a fan who caught on that I was testing a 2026 Aston Martin S.

Q: From Facebook – Nathan Adlen Journalist page. (RE: That you in the Aston Martin Vantage S?)

Saw your short and I think I saw you in a Aston Martin Vantage S near Point Dume.

That is one SICK looking car!

That you?

– Ernesto G from San Clemente, California

A: Yes, I WAS at Point Dume in the 2026 Aston Martin Vantage S – and let me tell you all about it!

Aston Martin sharpened the Vantage S primarily through chassis tweaks, but the AMG-sourced twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 didn’t escape attention. Output rises to 670 horsepower, which is 14 more than before, while torque holds at 590 lb-ft, sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic. According to the automaker, launch control and extra muscle cut the 0–60 sprint to 3.3 seconds. It sure felt like it. On the road, the volcanic V8 delivers immediate throttle response, linear power, and a badass soundtrack that turns every acceleration into an event. Half the time I left in in higher gears, forcing it into higher revs – just to hear it.

The techs in Gaydon focused heavily on handling. Revised alignment settings, retuned Bilstein adaptive dampers, a directly mounted rear subframe, and softer transmission mounts. They also reduced rear spring rates aim to balance sharper responses with improved ride quality. The result is a car that feels agile and communicative, with progressive steering weight and strong front-end grip. It’s playful, almost cheeky rather than clinical, and eager to dance through corners and rocket out with authority. It does NOT feel like a GT3. It has excellent carbon-ceramic brakes, which help scrub speed with confidence.

This is a painfully good looking vehicle. Aston Martin once again nailed the design, and it oozes curbside appeal. Subtle visual updates add carbon-fiber hood blades, a rear spoiler and revised aero elements. Inside its been baptized with Alcantara, leather, carbon fiber, and physical controls complement dual displays and Apple CarPlay Ultra. Honestly, the UX is the one thing I wasn’t overjoyed with. Just like the DBX, and Vantage Roadster, this system is not as intuitive or as useful as advertised. I’m too gobsmacked with this elegant brute to find further fault.

Then again, it is pretty expensive, and there’s one more thing I wish it had. Starting at $199,500, the Vantage S isn’t a radical overhaul, but its thoughtful refinements create a poised, boisterous sports car that blends everyday usability, curbside swagger, with unapologetically beastly V8. If only they had a manual transmission option.

The last question comes from a student who has a few questions about Pagani.

Q:(Via: Facebook) RE: Student Question about Pagani

Dear Nathan Adlen,

My name is Matthew S L, and I’m a student at Hidden Lake High School. I’ve been researching (your topic)

I would greatly appreciate if you could share your thoughts on the following questions:

1. Pagani just released a manual version of the Huayra (the Utopia) in 2026. Do you think a manual transmission actually works for an 800+ horsepower car, or is it just for show?

2. Is a Pagani still the king of hypercars in 2026, or have brands like Koenigsegg and Rimac finally left them in the dust?

3. Is it true that every car is still signed by Horacio Pagani himself?

Thank you so much for your time and for helping me with my research! I look forward to your response.

Best regards,

— Matthew

A: Outstanding questions Matthew – I’ll do my best to answer your questions, but…

For the record, I have never driven a Pagani before. While I have seen them in person, except the new Utopia, I have yet to get the opportunity. Still, I am lucky enough to have friends and associates in the industry who either have experience with the brand, or have had hands on experience with the actual vehicles.

Thus, a special thanks goes out to Xe, Cody and Ben.

On to your first question:

“Pagani just released a manual version of the Huayra (the Utopia) in 2026. Do you think a manual transmission actually works for an 800+ horsepower car, or is it just for show?”

A: You are referring to the new Pagani Utopia, and it does offer a seven (7) speed manual transmission! It has to harness 864-horsepower, which is a lot. If you read my previous story about the Aston Martin, you may have noticed that I lamented the lack of a manual transmission option, and that was for a powertrain that put out just 670 horsepower.

Not everyone agrees with me, but it’s beginning to look like a few exotic automakers do. You see, I love the connection and overall feel of a manual transmission in a majority of the vehicles I drive. Sure, it’s kind of lame to bange around a stick in L.A. traffic, but the enjoyment does compensate. It’s a question of enjoyment and connection, rather than performance on paper. Of coarse, a DSG is much faster to shift than a manual, which is why you see them in most supercars.

The thing is: what’s important to the driver? I think that vehicles like the Pagani Utopia are built for the whole experience. In a day where EVs are the fastest thing on the road, having something that looks and feels the way this vehicle does is a bit of a miracle. This is said without driving it. That’s because I have functioning eyes. It’s a marriage of steam-punk, Cartier and Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle – in an overpowered package that you control. It’s not just for show, it’s for the ones who want to feel. Amazing.

Question two:

“Is a Pagani still the king of hypercars in 2026, or have brands like Koenigsegg and Rimac finally left them in the dust?”

A: Here’s a combination of a few opinions: The title of “king” of the hypercars is inherently subjective. Is it defined by rarity and price, raw performance, or that old Lamborghini metric: being the ultimate bedroom wall poster? Pagani has never chased outright dominance through speed alone. Instead, the brand has always prioritized artistry, experience, and theatrical craftsmanship. Up close, a Pagani pulls you in with sculpted bodywork first, then rewards you with obsessive detail and handmade elegance. Very few vehicles in this class can compare with the detail, but there are brands that have recently upped their game.

By contrast, stand next to a Koenigsegg, Rimac, Bugatti or Hennessey, and the immediate impression is dominating the numbers. These machines are engineered to chase records and redefine what’s mechanically possible. They awe you with numbers and performance; Pagani captivates you with emotion and design.

So before crowning any “king,” you have to decide how you judge a hypercar. For me, Pagani has long been a personal favorite; but not necessarily the undisputed ruler.

Your final question:

“Is it true that every car is still signed by Horacio Pagani himself?”

This one was hard to verify, but I did get some information from an owner, a driver and online research. Not every modern Pagani gets a literal hand-signature inside the car. The brand still keeps things personal, Horacio’s signed documentation and heavy founder involvement are very much still part of the ownership experience.

Now, many Paganis do feature Horacio Pagani’s signature; sometimes literally on plaques, special components, or certificates. This is especially true older Zondas and certain bespoke builds. Media coverage has even noted examples which were “signed by the man himself.” Thus, from my research, it looks like he doesn’t hand-sign each Pagani that’s built.

If there’s conflicting information out there, I would love to hear it.

Thank you for these great questions!

– N