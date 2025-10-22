2026 Toyota RAV4 Review: Is This New Model Different Enough?

(Images: TFL Studios (above); Toyota (below))

The 2026 Toyota RAV4 has a fresh look, but has it changed too much…or not enough?

When you’re the world’s largest automaker and you build the most popular crossover in America, you don’t want to rock the boat too much, but you still need to keep things fresh. That essentially sums up the 2026 Toyota RAV4: a perennially popular model whose core change for a new generation is going all-in on hybrids. No gas-only versions will exist from here on out, while the various trims get moderate styling and tech updates to hit on that “keeping things fresh” angle. But just how good is this new RAV4? To find out, Toyota invited the TFL team and practically every other car reviewer in existence to Arizona to take various models including the XLE, Woodland, Limited and GR Sport out for a spin. Tommy and Roman check out all the details in several videos posted below.

The 2026 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport (left) and Woodland (right) are this new generation’s signature models.

Right off the bat, the sixth-generation, 2026 Toyota RAV4 obviously looks different than its predecessor. It gets an even more upright, beefier look than the outgoing generation (which itself gave a squared-off look compared to the fourth-gen model). At its core, though, the newest RAV4 still offers up a mostly familar trim structure, even with the change to an all-hybrid lineup.

You still get the base LE at the low end of the ladder, followed by the XLE Premium grade and the more luxurious Limited. On the sportier side, there’s the SE and XSE, effectively offering up a similar feature set to the LE/XLE but with a different look and access to the more potent plug-in hybrid powertrain. Then nearer the top, there’s the more rugged-looking Woodland for adventurous types, and the GR Sport for folks wanting on-street performance (or at least a sporty looking package — more on that in a moment). In the videos below, Roman and Tommy take a look at the XLE and the Woodland, respectively (more on the GR Sport and Limited is coming soon).

All 2026 Toyota RAV4s apart from the GR Sport will start with the 2.5-liter-backed hybrid system. Since the gas version is now gone, there’s now a front-wheel drive hybrid option, putting out 226 horsepower. The all-wheel drive models get a little bit more grunt — 236 horsepower, to be exact. Depending on the model, Toyota is also targeting up to 44 mpg for front-wheel drive models with the standard powertrain. All-wheel drive models get a further 3,500 pounds of towing capability, while front-wheel drive versions are limited to 1,500 pounds.

The plug-in hybrid powertrain, for its part, also gets a power bump from the old RAV4, to 324 horsepower combined. Fuel economy still sits at up to 41 mpg combined, though the PHEV enables up to 52 miles of all-electric driving (a 10-mile improvement over last-gen).

Looking inside the 2026 Toyota RAV4

Across the board, all 2026 Toyota RAV4 trims get a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, though your infotainment arrangement changes a little bit depending on which trim you buy. Most models will get a standard 10.5-inch center touchscreen, packing a six-speaker audio system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability as well as SiriuxXM capability on a 3-month trial when you buy the car. The XSE gets a larger 12.9-inch display with the same speaker layout, while the Limited and GR Sport also get the bigger screen and an upgraded 9-speaker JBL system by default.

On the safety front, it’s also worth noting the entire 2026 Toyota RAV4 lineup gets Toyota Safety Sense 4.0. That offers up full-speed radar cruise control, lane tracing assist, lane departure alert and steering assist, automatic high-beams, a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection and Toyota’s “Proactive Driving Assist”, which can help drivers keep distance from vehicles, negotiate curves a bit easier and help out in avoiding obstacles.

While there’s a new look to the 2026 Toyota RAV4’s interior, as you’d expect, not everything is top-notch. This new generation still uses a fair bit of cheap-looking and feeling plastics on the center stack and dashboard as well as the door cards, while the XLE Roman and Tommy are driving blank out some switches on the center stack for lack of features you get on the higher Woodland and GR Sport trims, for example. The center armrest does have a cool party trick where it can flip over to create a sort of table if you need one, but the rest of the console looks more utilitarian than luxurious, even on the top-end Limited and adjacent trims.

From a driving and space perspective, the new RAV4 delivers a roomy and efficient driving experience, as you’d expect. Even with the bit of extra power, they still offer up a similar feel to the past model, but you do get that 41-plus mpg as a benefit (or 37 mpg, with the GR Sport). Speaking of the GR Sport, you do obviously get a unique fascia as well as a rear spoiler, as well as wider performance tiers and a 0.6-inch (15mm) lower ride height. Apart from that and special damper tuning, though, you still get the same amount of power as the other PHEV-capable trims.

On the flip side, the Woodland — which you’ll also be able to get as a PHEV, keep in mind — offers up a bit more ground clearance (8.5 inches) than the standard models. Much like its sportier sibling, though, it mainly comes off as an appearance option more than a majorly dirt-worthy SUV. The guys take the Woodland out in the TFLoffroad video below, and we’ll put it through some tougher paces once we get it back in Colorado.

How much does the 2026 Toyota RAV4 cost, anyway?

While Toyota gave a ton of information on the updated RAV4 lineup, one thing we don’t have yet is pricing. That will likely filter out in the coming weeks, as the non-PHEV models are set to go on sale around December. Those will start in the low-$30,000s for the LE, and probably run into at least the mid $40,000s for a hybrid Limited.

The plug-in hybrid versions, on the other hand, will arrive next spring. Currently, the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid starts around $46,000, though even the entry-level SE will probably get a price hike for the new model year. That means we’re looking at upper $40,000s for the PHEV at least, with models like the Woodland will probably eclipse $50K for its PHEV variant, and the GR Sport may run about the same price as well.

Check out more on the new Toyota RAV4 below, with more videos coming to TFLnow soon!